logoBC
Yaoundé - 07 August 2020 -
Finance

Chanas Assurance S.A. posts XAF683.4 mln net profit for 2019, up by 16.2% YoY

Chanas Assurance S.A. posts XAF683.4 mln net profit for 2019, up by 16.2% YoY
  • Comments   -   Friday, 07 August 2020 14:25

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian insurance company Chanas Assurances, majority-owned by National Hydrocaborns company SNH, informs that it recorded XAF683.4 million of net profit in 2019. This represents a 16.2% increase compared with its 2018 performance and is also its best performance since the 2014 financial year.

Thanks to this profit, it was praised by its main shareholder and was able to distribute dividends. The company is thus returning to growth after years of turmoil due mainly to judicial battles between shareholders. This battle led to the conviction, on June 6, 2019, of Louis Laugier and Denis Gillot (who were claiming ownership of the insurance company) to 10 years imprisonment.

Chanas Assurance recently increased its capital by XAF3.75 billion (from 2.3 to 6.05 billion). According to the company, this capital increase was facilitated by a XAF2.3 billion stake acquisition authorized by the government, carried out by the SNH, and fully paid for in cash. Then, it proceeded to various increments that ultimately brought the capital to XAF6.05 billion.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Chanas Assurance S.A. posts XAF683.4 mln net profit for 2019, up by 16.2% YoY

chanas-assurance-s-a-posts-xaf683-4-mln-net-profit-for-2019-up-by-16-2-yoy
Cameroonian insurance company Chanas Assurances, majority-owned by National Hydrocaborns company SNH, informs that it recorded XAF683.4 million of net...

Africa Food Manufacture to invest XAF13 bln in the construction of Cameroon’s first durum flour mill

africa-food-manufacture-to-invest-xaf13-bln-in-the-construction-of-cameroon-s-first-durum-flour-mill
On July 30, 2020, Africa Food Manufacture (AFM), which produces Broli-branded pasta, signed an investment agreement with Cameroon’s investment promotion...

SNH estimates its stored oil data at over XAF10,000 billion

snh-estimates-its-stored-oil-data-at-over-xaf10-000-billion
The Cameroonian National Hydrocarbon Company (SNH) estimates the value of oil data currently stored in its Mbanga-Bakoko (Douala) based Petroleum...

Cameroon saves close to XAF11 mln monthly after adjusting the salary of 4,490 health personnel

cameroon-saves-close-to-xaf11-mln-monthly-after-adjusting-the-salary-of-4-490-health-personnel
Some days ago, when they received their July 2020 salary, some physicians and health personnel operating for Cameroon noticed that their usual salaries...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n90: June 2020

Top 100 economic actors in Cameroon

Colonel Roger Kuitche: “Military strategy is an important tool that will beneft businesses and public administrations”


Investir au Cameroun n100 Juillet-Août 2020

Le Top 100 des acteurs économiques du Camerouns

Colonel Roger Kuitche : « la stratégie militaire appliquée aux entreprises et aux administrations est un outil à exploiter »