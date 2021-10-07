logoBC
Yaoundé - 07 October 2021 -
Finance

Debt market: Cameroon inaugurates Q4-2021 with two public security issuances

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 07 October 2021 15:51

(Business in Cameroon) - On September 29, 2021, Cameroon successfully raised XAF76.9 billion out of the XAF80 billion it was sourcing on the BEAC public securities market. The funds were raised through the issuance of both short and long-term securities. Specifically, the country raised XAF20 billion through the issuance of 26-week bills, and XAF56.9 billion by issuing 5-year bonds. 

With those two operations, the Cameroonian Treasury has inaugurated its 4th quarter 2021 on the sub-regional public securities market. Overall, during the said quarter, the country intends to raise XAF275 billion, including XAF120 billion through the issuance of treasury bills and XAF155 billion by issuing treasury bonds. 

Logically, the country will easily raise the funding sought for its investment projects and urgent liquidity needs.  As Sylvester Moh, general director of the treasury mentioned, "Cameroonian public securities are attractive for investors. This can be demonstrated by the bid-to-cover ratio, which usually averages 120%. That means for every XAF100 sought, investors offer 120. "

BRM

