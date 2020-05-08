logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 May 2020 -
Finance

Cameroon’s 1st 10-year T-bond on BEAC market oversubscribed at 120%

Cameroon’s 1st 10-year T-bond on BEAC market oversubscribed at 120%
  • Comments   -   Friday, 08 May 2020 16:30

(Business in Cameroon) - On May 6, 2020, Cameroon issued 10-year fungible treasury bonds (T-bonds) on the BEAC’s government securities market. This was a first since the creation of the market in 2011.

According to sources close to the case, the issuance was oversubscribed at 120%. While Cameroon was requesting XAF25 billion, investors offered XAF26.7 billion and the country retained the whole amount.

This oversubscription was notably spurred by the attractive interest rate (7%) and the zero weighting Abbas Mahamat Tolli, president of COBAC (regulator of CEMAC region’s banking sector) agreed on for Cameroon’s T-bonds.

In a note he sent to the country’s Prime Minister on May 4, 2020, Abbas Mahamat Tolli, who is also governor of the Central Bank (BEAC), agreed "to apply a zero weighting on T-bonds issued by Cameroon. This agreement is subjected to the prior transmission of the special deposit account agreement duly signed by the stakeholders per the terms stipulated."

According to the note, the zero weighting not only applies to the T-bonds issued on May 6, 2020 but also to all of the securities issued by Cameroon in the framework of the series of T-bonds issuance it launched on April 8, 2020. Thanks to this series, the country plans to raise XAF220 billion for infrastructure projects but to date, the amount raised is XAF166.7 billion.

A boost from COBAC…

According to specialists, this decision is based on information guaranteeing the repayment of the funds raised by Cameroon at maturity. It reassures bank and non-bank investors active in this market and also waives the mandatory cash advance rules.

The 0% weighting “works a bit like the points-based permit: the more mistakes you make, the more points are deducted from your ranking," an authoritative source explains. 

In the CEMAC zone, if a country fails to comply with the various Community convergence criteria (inflation rate, debt level, budget deficit, outstanding debt, etc.) it is sanctioned.

These sanctions take the form of a weighting (an increase of the risk level) on transactions concerning the said government’s securities.

Since 2017, the weighting on Cameroon’s long-term securities has exceeded 80% because of the accumulation of expenditures budgeted but not implemented and the accumulation of budget deficits above the CEMAC standard.

To put it plainly, a connoisseur of the money market confides, this means that “with the 80% weighting, an investor who wanted to invest XAF10 billion on T-bonds issued by Cameroon had to make a cash advance payment of XAF8 billion. However, with the 0% weighting requested by the government and granted by the Cobac, this provision is no longer required. This is less constraining for the investor and gives him more room for maneuver on the market."

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon’s 1st 10-year T-bond on BEAC market oversubscribed at 120%

cameroon-s-1st-10-year-t-bond-on-beac-market-oversubscribed-at-120
On May 6, 2020, Cameroon issued 10-year fungible treasury bonds (T-bonds) on the BEAC’s government securities market. This was a first since the creation...

Cameroon: XAF15 bln available to repay companies’ VAT credits, Finance Minister says

cameroon-xaf15-bln-available-to-repay-companies-vat-credits-finance-minister-says
XAF15 billion is already available for the repayment of VAT credits decided by the government on April 30, the Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze...

Cameroon seeks new partner for the construction of 350MW Limbe thermal plant

cameroon-seeks-new-partner-for-the-construction-of-350mw-limbe-thermal-plant
On May 7, the Cameroonian Minister of Energy and Water, Gaston Eloundou Essomba (photo), launched a call for expression of interest to pre-qualify...

Cameroon: Banana exports up by 2,700 tons YoY in April 2020, despite coronavirus health crisis

cameroon-banana-exports-up-by-2-700-tons-yoy-in-april-2020-despite-coronavirus-health-crisis
In April 2020, Cameroon exported 16,102 tons of banana, according to the banana exporters association Assobacam. Compared with the 13,381 tons it exported...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n86: April 2020

Cameroon mobilizes all its resources against the virus

Measures planned to cushion the economic shock


Investir au Cameroun n96 Avril 2020

Toutes les forces du Cameroun mobilisées contre le virus

Les mesures prévues pour amortir le choc économique