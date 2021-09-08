logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 September 2021 -
Finance

Cameroon: State companies recorded XAF224 bln cumulated loss in 2017-2019 (official)

Cameroon: State companies recorded XAF224 bln cumulated loss in 2017-2019 (official)
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 08 September 2021 17:42

(Business in Cameroon) - Over the 2017-2019 period, the 44 state-owned companies in the government portfolio recorded XAF224 billion losses, a document attached to the 2021 finance bill estimates; 2019 was the most daunting year with XAF119 billion recorded by those companies. This was twice the losses they recorded in 2017 (XAF48 billion losses ) and even in 2018 (XAF57 billion).

The net losses affect the state budget since the government is obliged to provide various support for recapitalization and rehabilitation, the document explains. For instance, in 2019, the government disbursed XAF7.2 billion (out of a budgeted XAF10 billion) as state-owned companies’ rehabilitation subsidies. That same year, three companies (Matgénie, EDC, and Cicam) received XAF5 billion of current account advances from the government. Apart from undermining fiscal balance, those losses accumulated over the years reduce the companies’ equity, therefore, increasing insolvency risks. We learn.

Let’s note that there are nevertheless companies performing well. For instance, the companies in the tertiary sector generated a cumulated XAF8.7 billion profit in 2019. Also, the government reveals, that year, state companies operating in three sub-sectors (out of nine) generated profits. The profit-generating sub-sectors are water and energy, hotel and catering, as well as finance and insurance.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon: State companies recorded XAF224 bln cumulated loss in 2017-2019 (official)

cameroon-state-companies-recorded-xaf224-bln-cumulated-loss-in-2017-2019-official
Over the 2017-2019 period, the 44 state-owned companies in the government portfolio recorded XAF224 billion losses, a document attached to the 2021...

Fund transfers: Cornered by Mobile Money services, Express Union embarks on a charm offensive

fund-transfers-cornered-by-mobile-money-services-express-union-embarks-on-a-charm-offensive
Express Union, which was until recently the undisputed leader of domestic fund transfers in Cameroon, launched a promotional campaign waiving fees for...

Tax Collection: Cameroon to improve its business location capabilities with a digital addressing system

tax-collection-cameroon-to-improve-its-business-location-capabilities-with-a-digital-addressing-system
Minister of Housing (MINHDU) Célestine Ketcha Courtès recently issued a call for tenders for feasibility studies in the framework of a project to...

CEMAC: BEAC resumes with liquidity absorption operations

cemac-beac-resumes-with-liquidity-absorption-operations
Last September 6, the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) launched an operation aimed at absorbing XAF100 billion liquidity from banks with excess...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n101: July-August 2021

The UK makes strategic moves in Cameroon

Alamine Ousmane Mey: “8% yearly growth over 10 years is a realistic target


Investir au Cameroun n111: Juillet - Août 2021

La Grande Bretagne avance ses pions au Cameroun

Alamine Ousmane Mey : « 8% de croissance annuelle sur 10 ans est un objectif tout à fait réaliste »