Yaoundé - 08 November 2022 -
Finance

Beac to reveal new banknotes at the 50th-anniversary celebrations in Chad

(Business in Cameroon) - The Bank of Central African States (Beac) announced yesterday the celebration of its fiftieth anniversary. During this ceremony, which will take place from November 20 to 22 in Ndjamena, the Chadian capital, the institution is expected to reveal the new banknotes that will soon be used in the Cemac region.

"The introduction of the new banknotes will be on the agenda of the fiftieth-anniversary celebrations,” the Beac governor recently said. Abbas Mahamat Tolli was answering a question during the press conference following the last session of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Beac, held on 26 September 2022 in Yaoundé.  

According to reliable information, a symposium will be organized during the Ndjamena event on the theme: "resilience of Cemac economies amid monetary and financial reforms.” Participants will discuss the coping capacities of Cemac countries in the face of exogenous shocks after 15 years of reforms. In addition, the heads of state of CEMAC and officials of international financial institutions such as the IMF, the World Bank, and the ADB, will hold a discussion panel on the issues within the community.

The 50th-anniversary program also includes a panel of former Beac governors, another on inflation in a post-Covid context and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and a panel on the resolution of banking crises, etc.

