logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 December 2021 -
Finance

CEMAC: Development bank BDEAC raises over XAF115 bln in the regional financial market for integration financing and economic recovery

CEMAC: Development bank BDEAC raises over XAF115 bln in the regional financial market for integration financing and economic recovery
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 08 December 2021 15:40

(Business in Cameroon) - The Development Bank of Central African States (BDEAC) recently concluded its bond issue baptized “ BDEAC 5.60% net 2021-2028 ” on the Central African regional exchange BVMAC. According to the results published in Brazzaville (Congo) on December 7, 2021, the BDEAC raised XAF114.8 billion during the operation, higher than the initial XAF100 billion it was sourcing.

"This performance is unique because it is better than the result recorded a year earlier (XAF107 billion). It is also unique because it was achieved in a more competitive environment with notably countries in the sub-region organizing bond issues in the same market. The performance especially shows the positive views investors have about the quality of the bank’s signature,” the BDEAC wrote in an official release.

The bank explains that the operation ran from November 15 to December 2, 2021, “involved every population group in the sub-region and the diaspora.” However, regional banks and microfinance institutions contributed the lion’s share of the funds raised by accounting for 89% of the whole envelope.

The funds were raised in the framework of the second phase of the XAF300 billion financing plan approved by the BDEAC’s general assembly in 2020. Scheduled to be raised between 2020 and 2022, the funds are aimed at boosting the development bank’s capacity to quickly answer the various calls for funding issued in the framework of integrating projects and support economic recovery by financing the private sector, the BDEAC stresses.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

CEMAC: Development bank BDEAC raises over XAF115 bln in the regional financial market for integration financing and economic recovery

cemac-development-bank-bdeac-raises-over-xaf115-bln-in-the-regional-financial-market-for-integration-financing-and-economic-recovery
The Development Bank of Central African States (BDEAC) recently concluded its bond issue baptized “ BDEAC 5.60% net 2021-2028 ” on the Central African...

CEMAC: Central Bank BEAC announces upcoming recruitment for senior positions

cemac-central-bank-beac-announces-upcoming-recruitment-for-senior-positions
The Bank of Central African States (BEAC) announces that in 2022, it would organize a recruitment exam. The exam is aimed at recruiting 45 senior...

Cameroon: Government negotiates XAF8.7 bln financing for the restructuring of steel producer ALUCAM

cameroon-government-negotiates-xaf8-7-bln-financing-for-the-restructuring-of-steel-producer-alucam
Plans are already ongoing for the restructuring of state steel producer ALUCAM, according to information disclosed by the Ministry of Mines, Industry, and...

Cameroon: World Bank approves XAF116.5 bln financing to boost agricultural productivity in the Far North

cameroon-world-bank-approves-xaf116-5-bln-financing-to-boost-agricultural-productivity-in-the-far-north
In a release published on December 2, 2021, the World Bank announced that a US$200 million (XAF116.5 billion) credit was approved for Cameroon. According...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n105: November 2021

Forget cash, Cameroonians are in on e-money!

Erwan Garnier: “Clearly, the Cameronian hospitality sector will develop”


Investir au Cameroun n115: Novembre 2021

Adieu le cash Les Camerounais s’emparent de la monnaie électronique

Erwan Garnier: « Le secteur hôtelier camerounais va clairement se développer »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

Tourism: Cameroon and the Netherlands discuss the rehabilitation of the Waza Park

Cameroon elaborates a security guidebook to tighten controls over illegal precious stone and metal trades

Cameroon: Telecom Minister orders suspension of an illegal 5G operator’s services

Cameroon: Cimencam to soon obtain mining agreements for the exploitation of two marble quarries in the North

cameroon-life-insurance-firm-acam-vie-launches-micro-savings-plan-through-mobile-money-services

Cameroon: Life insurance firm Acam Vie launches micro-savings plan through mobile money services

supreme-state-audit-minister-strips-consulting-firm-atou-of-decision-making-authority-in-the-management-of-multi-billion-assets

Supreme State Audit Minister strips consulting firm Atou of decision-making authority in the management of multi-billion assets

sonara-cameroon-is-on-the-verge-of-reaching-a-10-year-repayment-deal-for-a-xaf371-bln-debt-owed-to-oil-traders

Sonara: Cameroon is on the verge of reaching a 10-year repayment deal for a XAF371 bln debt owed to oil traders

cameroon-firms-may-stop-production-and-imports-in-jan-2022-if-there-are-no-cost-mitigation-measures

Cameroon: Firms may stop production and imports in Jan 2022 if there are no cost mitigation measures

cemac-telecom-regulators-ink-memoranda-to-suppress-roaming-surcharges

CEMAC: Telecom regulators ink memoranda to suppress roaming surcharges

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

Cameroon plans a national cryptocurrency regulation

COP 26: Cameroon becomes first country in the world to integrate biochar into its climate strategy

Cameroon reduces customs duties on imported goods to mitigate impacts of unprecedented rise in freight costs

next
prev