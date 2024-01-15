Yellow Card administrator faces legal woes in Cameroon over financial dispute

(Business in Cameroon) - Crypto-currency exchange platform Yellow Card is caught up in a financial dispute, leading to the arrest of its board member, Jonie Banyong Fonyam Jr, a shareholder and director in Cameroon, since December 27, 2023. Fonyam faces charges of fraudulent retention and embezzlement of CFA510 million.

In a statement released on December 31, 2023, the American fintech operating in Cameroon through two subsidiaries (Yellow Card Cameroon and Backend Tech Services) clarified that the detention of its administrator is linked to a commercial dispute with two clients, Cameroonians Sébastien Bodang and Cedric Tifuh Fon, and their respective companies, Bosecx FX LTD and Fon Tifuh FG Enterprises. Yellow Card claims that these customers have not paid the amounts due in full, resulting in a debt of CFA510 million spread over eight disputed transactions, representing around 0.3% of the total of 2,213 transactions carried out since 2021.

Yellow Card (present in around twenty African countries) also mentions that Jonie Banyong Fonyam was neither a director nor an administrator at the time of the transactions, having been appointed as an administrator in November 2022. The company states that in October 2023, after an exhaustive process of bank statement reconciliation and internal audit, the unpaid debt was deducted from a transaction between the parties.

This deduction is contested by the two clients, who claim that for the eight disputed transactions, they paid a total amount of CFA510 million in cash to former Yellow Card employee Nigel Ndikombui Mingoh. However, Yellow Card states that these clients failed to substantiate their claims with written documents or electronic communication records dated when the events occurred. Yellow Card maintains that it does not accept and has never accepted cash paid directly to the company or its representatives as part of its compliance with laws and regulations against money laundering and financial crime.

Despite discussions initiated to amicably resolve the dispute, Yellow Card accuses the plaintiffs of resorting to unorthodox means to influence justice in Cameroon, leading to Jonie's arrest based on the prosecutor general's instructions at the Court of Appeal of Littoral. Yellow Card deems it absurd that Jonie has been charged with criminal acts for a purely commercial dispute in which he took no action and was unable to obtain bail, even though the alleged criminal acts are bailable offenses. The plaintiffs declined to comment on the case when contacted by phone.

During the initial hearing on January 3, the court rejected the request for provisional release made by Jonie Banyong Fonyam's counsel and ordered the commencement of proceedings. The next hearing is scheduled for January 15.