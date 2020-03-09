logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 March 2020 -
Finance

CEMAC: Societe Generale creates SG Capital Cemac for its brokerage activities on the BVMAC

  • Comments   -   Monday, 09 March 2020 14:33

(Business in Cameroon) - Societe Generale Capital Securities Central Africa. This is the name of the company through which the French banking group Societe Generale will now operate on the Stock Exchange of Central African Securities (BVMAC).

In short, SG Capital Cemac, this new brokerage firm recently received the approval of Cosumaf, the regulator of the BVMAC.

This new firm replaces Sogebourse Cemac, a subsidiary of the French banking group, via which the French banking group conducted its brokerage activities on the Douala Stock Exchange over the past 15 years.  

According to Societe Generale, Sogebourse has been one of the first stock exchange intermediaries to make the Douala Stock Exchange known by organizing the only three IPOs (in 2006, 2008 and 2009) on that exchange and co-arranging the inaugural bond issuance of Cameroon in 2010 for a record amount of XAF200 billion.

Let’s note that the Douala Stock Exchange is now defunct since it merged with the BVMAC.

BRM

