Yaoundé - 09 October 2020 -
Finance

Beac authorizes the operations of Afriland Bourse & Investissement

  • Comments   -   Friday, 09 October 2020 12:29

(Business in Cameroon) - Afriland Bourse & Investissement (approved in July 2020, by capital market supervisor COSUMAF) is since, October 1, 2020, authorized to conduct operations with the central custodian of the Central African Regional Stock Exchange (BVMAC). This was disclosed in a release recently published by Abbas Mahamat Tolli (governor of the central bank of Central African States–BEAC).  

Afriland Bourse & Investissement is a subsidiary of Cameroonian banking group Afriland First Bank, which is the leader of investments in the CEMAC money market. It specializes in asset management, collective investment, stock exchange transactions, financial engineering, financial intermediation and related activities, investment services, and related financial activities.  

 BRM

