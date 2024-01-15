Cameroon's state recovery corporation recovers CFA5 billion in 2022, down 17% YoY

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2022, the State Recovery Corporation of Cameroon (SRC) grappled with nine judicial decisions, totaling 46.297 billion XAF, as outlined in the report by the Technical Rehabilitation Commission (CTR), a unit of the Ministry of Finance. Despite aiming to recover CFA10.325 billion for the State and its subsidiaries, the SRC fell short, managing only CFA5.395 billion. This represents a realization rate of 52.26%, indicating a 17% decline compared to the CFA6.5 billion recovered in 2021.

The CTR report does not explicitly outline the reasons for this underperformance, despite the SRC being granted enhanced powers in 2020 to expand its scope of action. Since then, as the State's main arm for debt recovery, the SRC has been empowered to use public force, access all databases, and seize the assets, premises, and properties of debtors.

While experiencing a significant 39.45% surge in recoveries in 2021, the SRC consistently struggles to meet its recovery targets. According to the 2020 CTR report, the volume of recovered debts during that period amounted to CFA4.6 billion against an initial target of CFA6.6 billion. To address these challenges, the SRC plans to bolster its workforce by recruiting from the judiciary and the court administration and enhance the capabilities of its personnel in the field of banking recovery.

Also, the SRC aims to pursue the identification of new portfolios of compromised debts and engage in the recovery of commercial debts through marketing efforts targeting public enterprises with doubtful or compromised debts (CNPS, Pak, Art, Sonara, and Matgenie). Additionally, it seeks to establish a partnership with the Ministry of Domains, Cadastre, and Land Affairs (Mindcaf) for improved management of mortgage registrations.