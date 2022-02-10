logoBC
Yaoundé - 10 February 2022 -
Finance

Saudi Arabia reschedules more than CFA1bln of debt for Cameroon

Saudi Arabia reschedules more than CFA1bln of debt for Cameroon
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 10 February 2022 14:46

(Business in Cameroon) - Saudi Arabia agreed to reschedule more than CFA1.13 billion of debt for Cameroon. A deal was signed in that regard yesterday February 9 between the Cameroonian Finance Ministry and the Saudi Fund for Development (SDF). This move is part of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) decided by the G20 to support low-income countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A higher amount of debt (CFA197.2 billion) was also rescheduled by France, one of Cameroon’s biggest lenders. This shows that despite the rather dynamic cooperation between Cameroon and Saudi Arabia, the country remains a small financial partner for Cameroon. The Cameroonian Finance Ministry reported in an official note that as of November 30, 2021, "the portfolio of public debt to the SDF shows an outstanding amount of about CFA5.7 billion, or 0.07% of the total external public debt" and 0.17% of the total bilateral debt of the country.

BRM

back to top

Saudi Arabia reschedules more than CFA1bln of debt for Cameroon

saudi-arabia-reschedules-more-than-cfa1bln-of-debt-for-cameroon
Saudi Arabia agreed to reschedule more than CFA1.13 billion of debt for Cameroon. A deal was signed in that regard yesterday February 9 between the...

Cameroon opens national incubator to support local entrepreneurs

cameroon-opens-national-incubator-to-support-local-entrepreneurs
The Cameroonian minister of higher education, Jacques Fame Ndongo, presided last February 8 over the inauguration of the Cameroon Digital Innovation...

Cameroon: Local firm CCMM gets incentives for bus assembly plant construction project

cameroon-local-firm-ccmm-gets-incentives-for-bus-assembly-plant-construction-project
Cameroon’s Investment Promotion Agency (API) recently signed an agreement with the construction company CCMM, making it eligible for the tax and customs...

Cameroon: Ageing plantations and insecurity will reduce oil palm plantations in Q1-2022, BEAC forecasts

cameroon-ageing-plantations-and-insecurity-will-reduce-oil-palm-plantations-in-q1-2022-beac-forecasts
The palm oil sector will be less dynamic in Cameroon between January and March 2022, the BEAC – Central Bank of Cemac countries– reveals in its recent...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n108: February 2022

Palm oil Cameroon Pushes Towards Self-sufficiency

Taxing telecoms, A True Conundrum for African Countries


Investir au Cameroun n118: Février 2022

Huile de palme Cap sur l’auto-suffisance

Taxer les télécoms, le dilemme des Etats africains