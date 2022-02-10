saudi-arabia-reschedules-more-than-cfa1bln-of-debt-for-cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - Saudi Arabia agreed to reschedule more than CFA1.13 billion of debt for Cameroon. A deal was signed in that regard yesterday February 9 between the Cameroonian Finance Ministry and the Saudi Fund for Development (SDF). This move is part of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) decided by the G20 to support low-income countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A higher amount of debt (CFA197.2 billion) was also rescheduled by France, one of Cameroon’s biggest lenders. This shows that despite the rather dynamic cooperation between Cameroon and Saudi Arabia, the country remains a small financial partner for Cameroon. The Cameroonian Finance Ministry reported in an official note that as of November 30, 2021, "the portfolio of public debt to the SDF shows an outstanding amount of about CFA5.7 billion, or 0.07% of the total external public debt" and 0.17% of the total bilateral debt of the country.

