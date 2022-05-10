cameroon-pays-cfa1-7bn-in-interest-on-a-10-year-loan-on-the-beac-securities-market

(Business in Cameroon) - Yesterday May 9, Cameroon paid CFA1.750 billion in interest on the Beac public securities market. This interest payment is related to a 10-year fungible Treasury Bond (OTA) issued in May 2020, according to Beac's market operations dashboard for the week of May 9-13, 2022. The operation carried an annual interest rate of 7%.

As a reminder, on May 2, 2022, alone, the Cameroonian Treasury made simultaneous repayments on this same market for a total amount of more than CFA36 billion. This move strengthens the country’s creditworthiness.

BRM