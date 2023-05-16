logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 May 2023 -
Finance

Beac officially joins World Bank-supported SBFN

Beac officially joins World Bank-supported SBFN
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 10 May 2023 13:29

(Business in Cameroon) - The Bank of Central African States (Beac) has officially joined the Sustainable Banking and Finance Network (SBFN), a platform supported by the World Bank that promotes knowledge sharing and capacity building on sustainable finance for financial sector regulators and industry associations in emerging markets. The membership agreement was signed in September 2022 and presented on May 9 in Douala by Dahlia Khalifa, IFC Regional Director for Central Africa, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone, and Abbas Mahamat Tolli, Governor of the Central Bank. This presentation was made on the sidelines of an international forum organized by the two institutions under the theme "Pathways to Sustainable Finance."

Beac joins the Central African Financial Market Supervisory Commission (Cosumaf) and 71 other institutions on this platform to promote sustainable finance in the CEMAC region. Abbas Mahamat Tolli, Governor of the Central Bank, said that the central bank's membership "formalizes its commitment to the responsible and sustainable development of the region's financial sector." The Bank intends to take a progressive approach, capitalizing on the experiences of countries that have made strides in this area, to better understand the risks of green assets and promote the development of green financial instruments and products in the Cemac.

Sustainable finance aims to promote the real economy and long-term projects by considering environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria in financial operations. Beac believes that this financing mechanism will enable Cemac economies to access new types of resources and develop a more resilient financial ecosystem.

As the technical secretariat to SBFN, the IFC will provide technical support to network members in their quest to promote sustainable financing. The Sustainable Banking and Finance Network, initiated in 2012, is open to capital market regulators, central banks, finance and environment ministers, and industry associations from emerging markets committed to sustainable finance.

back to top

African central banks meet in Yaoundé to find a solution to climate change consequences

african-central-banks-meet-in-yaounde-to-find-a-solution-to-climate-change-consequences
The Association of African Central Banks (AACB) kicked off today in Yaoundé a three-day workshop to discuss the impact of climate change on the continent....

Mary Porter Peschka, Director of Sustainability (ESG) and Gender Solutions at IFC explains sustainable financing opportunities for Cemac economies (interview)

mary-porter-peschka-director-of-sustainability-esg-and-gender-solutions-at-ifc-explains-sustainable-financing-opportunities-for-cemac-economies-interview
The Bank of Central African States (Beac) recently announced it has officially joined the Sustainable Banking and Finance Network (SBFN). This move aims...

Adamaoua produces 70% of Cameroon's honey (study)

adamaoua-produces-70-of-cameroon-s-honey-study
Beekeepers in the Adamaoua region account for almost 70% of the national honey production, according to the World Bank-financed Livestock Development...

Gimac records nearly CFA400bn in transactions in 2022, 73% via mobile money

gimac-records-nearly-cfa400bn-in-transactions-in-2022-73-via-mobile-money
The Interbank Electronic Banking Group of Central Africa (Gimac) said it recorded 10 million transactions for a cumulative value of CFA395 billion in...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »