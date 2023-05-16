Cameroon begins repayment of its 2022 bond issue on the Beac market

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Treasury announced the repayment of its 2022 bond issue on the Beac public securities market. As part of this move, a first disbursement of CFA14.6 billion will be made on May 26, according to Louis Banga Ntolo, the Managing Director of the Central African Securities Exchange (Bvmac)

Investors will receive CFA625 per bond as interest, and the repayment of the principal will begin in 2025 per the repayment timetable. This approach will help improve investors' cash flow and enhance Cameroon's profile on the domestic capital market, particularly as the country aims to raise CFA200 billion this year amid challenging financing conditions due to the tightening of monetary policy by the Central Bank.

Let’s note that Cameroon raised CFA235 billion from its 6th bond issue in 2022, exceeding its requested CFA200 billion. The bond had a 6.25% interest offer and a 7-year maturity.

Translated from French by Firmine AIZAN

Written by C.J