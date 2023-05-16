logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 May 2023 -
Finance

Cameroon begins repayment of its 2022 bond issue on the Beac market

Cameroon begins repayment of its 2022 bond issue on the Beac market
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 10 May 2023 13:32

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Treasury announced the repayment of its 2022 bond issue on the Beac public securities market. As part of this move, a first disbursement of CFA14.6 billion will be made on May 26, according to Louis Banga Ntolo, the Managing Director of the Central African Securities Exchange (Bvmac)

Investors will receive CFA625 per bond as interest, and the repayment of the principal will begin in 2025 per the repayment timetable. This approach will help improve investors' cash flow and enhance Cameroon's profile on the domestic capital market, particularly as the country aims to raise CFA200 billion this year amid challenging financing conditions due to the tightening of monetary policy by the Central Bank.

Let’s note that Cameroon raised CFA235 billion from its 6th bond issue in 2022, exceeding its requested CFA200 billion. The bond had a 6.25% interest offer and a 7-year maturity.

Translated from French by Firmine AIZAN

Written by C.J

back to top

African central banks meet in Yaoundé to find a solution to climate change consequences

african-central-banks-meet-in-yaounde-to-find-a-solution-to-climate-change-consequences
The Association of African Central Banks (AACB) kicked off today in Yaoundé a three-day workshop to discuss the impact of climate change on the continent....

Mary Porter Peschka, Director of Sustainability (ESG) and Gender Solutions at IFC explains sustainable financing opportunities for Cemac economies (interview)

mary-porter-peschka-director-of-sustainability-esg-and-gender-solutions-at-ifc-explains-sustainable-financing-opportunities-for-cemac-economies-interview
The Bank of Central African States (Beac) recently announced it has officially joined the Sustainable Banking and Finance Network (SBFN). This move aims...

Adamaoua produces 70% of Cameroon's honey (study)

adamaoua-produces-70-of-cameroon-s-honey-study
Beekeepers in the Adamaoua region account for almost 70% of the national honey production, according to the World Bank-financed Livestock Development...

Gimac records nearly CFA400bn in transactions in 2022, 73% via mobile money

gimac-records-nearly-cfa400bn-in-transactions-in-2022-73-via-mobile-money
The Interbank Electronic Banking Group of Central Africa (Gimac) said it recorded 10 million transactions for a cumulative value of CFA395 billion in...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »