Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

(Business in Cameroon) - The positions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire, the first fully digital bank in the WAEMU region, are now held by Cameroonian bankers. After the recent appointment of John Mokom as CEO, the British banking group appointed Mathieu Mandeng as chairman of the board of directors.

A former Citigroup staff, Mathieu Mandeng, who has more than 20 years of experience in the banking sector, was since December 2015 the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Mauritania. He was heading the Cameroonian subsidiary before he became appointed the head of the Mauritanian subsidiary.

Mathieu Mandeng holds a Master's Degree in Finance and Management Control from the University of Orleans in France. He also has an MBA from Montesquieu University in Bordeaux IV. Besides his position as chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire, he was also a director at Standard Chartered Bank Cameroon.

It is now up to the two Cameroonians who have a combined 40 years of experience in the banking sector to contribute their expertise for the success of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d’Ivoire.

BRM