Yaoundé - 11 February 2022 -
CEMAC: Liquidity absorption operations have become more frequent, amid the economic revival

(Business in Cameroon) - In late November 2021, the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) -Central Bank of CEMAC countries- reduced the volume of liquidity it offers weekly for its liquidity injection operations. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the CEMAC region in March 2020, the volume has been XAF250 billion but, from November 23, 2021, to date, it became XAF230 billion. 

At the same time, a compilation of BEAC data shows the central bank has intensified its long-term liquidity absorption operations. Until recently, those operations were occasional but they are now carried out weekly since late 2021. 

The operations consist of withdrawing the excess liquidity held by commercial banks.  The Central Bank does not explain the reasons behind this strategy aimed at reducing the liquidity in the banking system. 

However, the decision comes at a time when the impact of the coronavirus on CEMAC economies is decreasing. Initially, the BEAC relaunched its liquidity injection operations in April 2020 barely after announcing it would start withdrawing liquidity from the banking system.

According to officials, the suspension of liquidity absorption operations was aimed at guaranteeing that banks would have the necessary liquidity to finance their economies during the global health crisis. But, as it stands today, despite the persistence of the pandemic, economic forecasts are optimistic for the CEMAC region.  

For instance, at the end of the fourth ordinary session of the BEAC Monetary Policy Committee in 2021, it was projected that CEMAC economies would grow by 3.7% in 2022 after the 1.7% recession in 2020 and the modest 1.9% recovery in 2021. 

The quarterly business survey recently published by the BEAC is also in line with the 2022 growth forecast since it expects improvements in many production sectors in Q1-2022. 

