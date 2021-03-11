logoBC
Yaoundé - 11 March 2021 -
Finance

CEMAC: For the first time since 2020, liquidity demand exceeds offer in the BEAC weekly liquidity injection operations

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 11 March 2021 05:50

(Business in Cameroon) - On March 9, 2021, during the weekly liquidity injection operation organized by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), credit institutions captured XAF250 billion. This volume was up compared with the record XAF213.7 billion the same institutions captured during the March 2, 2021 operation.

Banks’ interest in the operation was so high that the demand exceeded the offer. As the central bank reveals, the demand was XAF251.7 billion, up by XAF1.7 billion compared with the volume of liquidity offered by BEAC.

BEAC does not explain the reasons credit institutions are showing a renewed interest in these operations since January 2021. However, bankers have often indicated that credit institutions seek liquidity when their needs exceed the demand expressed by economic agents. Therefore, the rise in the volume of liquidity those banks are seeking in recent months could be a sign of the effective revival of economic activities in the six CEMAC countries.

BRM

