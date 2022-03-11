BGFIBank Cameroon recorded XAF8 bln net profit in 2021, up 30% YoY

(Business in Cameroon) - BGFIBank Cameroon’s net profit rose by about XAF2 billion year-on-year in 2021, we learned at the end of its board meeting on March 10, 2022, in Douala. From XAF6.3 billion in 2020, the net profit exceeded XAF8 billion, representing a 30% increase in relative value.

This is the second outstanding performance recorded by the bank after 2020 when it doubled its net profit from XAF3 billion in 2019, to XAF6.3 billion.

Net profits in 2020 and 2021 are the highest recorded by the bank in at least five years. They were recorded during the coronavirus pandemic, under the management of Abakal Mahamat (photo), who became its managing director in late 2019. "In an environment marked by resistance to Covid-19, we had to rethink our strategic approach to find new niches of profitability," BGFIBank Cameroon explains.

In the corporate banking segment, where the bank recorded its best performance, the bank maintained its investments in the downstream petroleum sector but also diversified its activities by increasing stakes in agribusiness, metallurgy, electricity, and health. It also initiated the extension of its network to bridge its gap in the retail banking segment identified by rating agency Bloomfield as one of the factors contributing to the deterioration of credit quality.

In the retail banking segment, BGFIBank Cameroon plans to open about ten branches this year and ten in 2023. Its focus will be on the northern region (Garoua, Maroua, Ngaoundéré) where it is currently absent. It even poached its current director of retail banking from one of its competitors, Société Générale Cameroun (SGC).

"With the new network expansion strategy and, above all, a young and dynamic team, BGFIBank Cameroon has continued its ascent with the ambition of being one of the Top 3 banks in Cameroon by 2025,” the bank indicates. However, it still has a long way to go to fulfill that ambition. Indeed, BGFIBank, its parent group, is the leader in the Central African market. However, in Cameroon, BGFIBnk is still an average bank with just 7% of the credit market (estimated at XAF4,312.4 billion) and 4% of the deposit market, estimated at XAF6,223 billion as of the end of December 2021.

Still, it has many assets to reach its goal. Those assets listed by Bloomfield include an improving positioning in the highly competitive Cameronian market and a controlled risk of management breakdown. Its business development prospects are also promising while its operations are profitable, driven by overall growth in customer activities. The bank also has strong corporate governance (illustrated by its good risk management), good financial flexibility, and support from its parent group.

Aboudi Ottou