CAR seeks $200mln in domestic market with eye on Cameroonian investors

(Business in Cameroon) - The Central African Republic is planning to raise CFA200 billion on the domestic market this year: $100 million in treasury bonds and the rest in corporate bonds.

To achieve this goal, the country is seeking the support of Cameroonian investors. Consequently, Hervé Ndoba, the CAR's Minister of Finance and Budget, conducted a roadshow in Douala on April 9, to introduce the country's capital market strategy for 2024 to prospective investors across the Cemac region. The choice of Cameroon as the focal point for this campaign is strategic, given the significant role Cameroonian investors play in the region’s public debt market. "Cameroon's contribution to fund mobilization is substantial. Douala has now become the financial hub of the Cemac region. Even though a CAR bank remains the top mobilizer of our market resources, it is a Cameroonian bank, specifically CCA Bank, that holds the largest share of CAR's securities, with a little over 15%," explained Hervé Ndoba.

Cameroon boasts the highest number of primary dealers (SVTs) accredited in CAR, accounting for 70% of the total. "We have a network of 10 primary dealers and 7 of them are based in Cameroon. Only 3 are in CAR," said Dieu-Béni-Socrate Djamawa-Endjikpeno, head of loan negotiation, renegotiation, and public securities issuance. Cameroonian institutions such as Ecobank Cameroon, Société Générale Cameroun, UBC, Afriland First Bank, UBA Cameroon, Bicec, and CCA Bank are part of this network. "Cameroon holds a significant investment footprint in terms of investor portfolio. Our visit aims to capitalize on the existing investors here. If we can convince them, it would be easier to then disseminate across the region," he added.

Very low risk

This investor outreach comes at a time when CAR is struggling to raise the funds it seeks on the market, with recent operations achieving less than 50% mobilization rates. To turn the tide, the Central African Minister of Finance and Budget emphasized efforts to enhance transparency, governance, solvency, and reliability - key factors that boost investor confidence.

This effort was underscored by the country's first local currency rating. Bloomfield Investment Corporation awarded CAR a long-term borrowing rating of BB+ with a stable outlook after an assessment that began in 2023. This rating falls into the Ivorian agency's "very low risk" category and authorities believe it will enable "investors to have a better perception of the Central African Republic's credit risk and to make informed resource allocation decisions."

"Since CAR entered the Treasury market in 2011, there have been no defaults. All maturities are paid upon expiry. Additionally, the market debt repayment mechanism is guaranteed by a direct debit by the BEAC," added the government official.

The funds raised by CAR this year will cover current state investment needs, pay down some domestic debt, and finance specific state investment projects outlined in the National Development Plan. These include implementing infrastructure projects in roads, agriculture, and basic social sectors (health and education), as well as ensuring national defense, according to the announcement.

CAR's roadshow in Douala follows a similar event by Gabon two weeks earlier, aimed at presenting its fundraising strategy to Cameroonian investors.