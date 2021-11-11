logoBC
Yaoundé - 11 November 2021 -
Finance

Cameroon plans a national cryptocurrency regulation

Cameroon plans a national cryptocurrency regulation
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 11 November 2021 12:36

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon is currently moving to regulate cryptocurrencies in the country. Indeed, according to the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (Minpostel), a workshop will be organized on November 15, in Yaoundé, with the theme “cryptocurrency Challenges, opportunities, and risks in Cameroon.”

The Minpostel expects a whitepaper on the rules and regulations that will govern cryptocurrency and crypto assets in Cameroon. During the workshop, the Minpostel will present why regulation is needed when the whole society is evolving, map the cryptocurrency actors present in African and the national territory while estimating the extent to which the services offered by those actors are subscribed. Also, participants will review mechanisms that help regulate the cryptocurrency sector and allow public authorities to get a grip of the sector. 

The Minpostel explains that the workshop was initiated because currently, in Central Africa, officials liken cryptocurrency to scams in a context where there is no clear legal characterization; therefore leading to regulation challenges even though the assets are becoming an important exchange means for the general public. Hence more insights are needed on cryptocurrencies, the Minpostel believes. 

There are currently more than 6,000 cryptocurrencies in the world. Every one of them has its features and use.  Several companies now accept cryptocurrencies (Paypal, Microsoft, Rakuten, Wikipedia...), and countries like China, Nigeria, France, have also created their cryptocurrency. Many companies have also announced they would create their cryptocurrency. For instance, Facebook announced last year that it would launch its cryptocurrency, Libra. Meanwhile, in the CEMAC region, such instruments are still prohibited. On October 12, 2021, during the investors week, financial market regulator COSUMAF announced upcoming texts to regulate these new investment vehicles.  

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: Parliament to review the 2022 draft budget, up by 5.1% YoY

cameroon-parliament-to-review-the-2022-draft-budget-up-by-5-1-yoy
During the parliamentary budgetary session that opened today November 11, Cameroon’s 2022 budget will be presented to MPs. According to internal sources...

COP 26: Cameroon becomes first country in the world to integrate biochar into its climate strategy

cop-26-cameroon-becomes-first-country-in-the-world-to-integrate-biochar-into-its-climate-strategy
During the COP26 that started in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1, Cameroon made headlines. According to environmental experts, the country became the...

CEMAC considers phone call tax to boost fundings

cemac-considers-phone-call-tax-to-boost-fundings
To boost community fundings, the CEMAC commission is still exploring alternate funding sources. Indeed, in early November 2021, during the 13th session of...

Cameroon plans a national cryptocurrency regulation

cameroon-plans-a-national-cryptocurrency-regulation
Cameroon is currently moving to regulate cryptocurrencies in the country. Indeed, according to the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (Minpostel), a...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n105: November 2021

Forget cash, Cameroonians are in on e-money!

Erwan Garnier: “Clearly, the Cameronian hospitality sector will develop”


Investir au Cameroun n115: Novembre 2021

Adieu le cash Les Camerounais s’emparent de la monnaie électronique

Erwan Garnier: « Le secteur hôtelier camerounais va clairement se développer »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

Babadjou-Bamenda Road: World Bank conditions relaunch of construction works on the elaboration of a safety management plan

World Bank backs acquisition of 158,400 single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in Cameroon

Cameroon: Life insurance firm Acam Vie launches micro-savings plan through mobile money services

Banque Atlantique Cameroun on the move to get controversial COBAC sanctions overturned

mineral-water-producer-semc-posts-xaf729-mln-net-profit-for-h1-2021-after-net-losses-in-2020

Mineral water producer SEMC posts XAF729 mln net profit for H1-2021 after net losses in 2020

cemac-cosumaf-plans-to-introduce-green-sustainable-and-social-bonds-on-the-bvmac

CEMAC: COSUMAF plans to introduce green, sustainable, and social bonds on the BVMAC

world-bank-and-cameroon-ink-3-loan-agreements-totaling-xaf236-5-bln-for-development-projects

World Bank and Cameroon ink 3 loan agreements totaling XAF236.5 bln for development projects

gold-and-diamond-state-mining-corporation-sonamines-plans-work-meeting-to-facilitate-its-activities-as-exclusive-dealer

Gold and diamond: State mining corporation SONAMINES plans work meeting to facilitate its activities as exclusive “dealer”

douala-yaounde-traffic-resumes-after-a-1-day-blockade-caused-by-road-workers-strike

Douala-Yaoundé: Traffic resumes after a 1-day blockade caused by road workers’ strike

World Bank backs acquisition of 158,400 single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in Cameroon

Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

Babadjou-Bamenda Road: World Bank conditions relaunch of construction works on the elaboration of a safety management plan

Inflation: Price index falls in Bamenda and Buea despite the Anglophone crisis

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

next
prev