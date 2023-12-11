moroccan-insurer-wafa-aims-for-top-spot-in-cameroon-s-market

(Business in Cameroon) - Wafa Vie Cameroon (WAVC), the local branch of Moroccan Wafa Assurance operating under the Attijariwafa Bank Group, aims to secure a spot among the top three life insurance providers in Cameroon by 2026. Driss Didi El Houari, WAVC's General Manager, announced this ambition on November 30, 2023, during the launch of Solutions Corpo, a newly introduced range tailored for businesses. El Houari emphasized the company's strengthened determination, noting, 'In recent years, our revenues have positioned us as the 5th player in the Cameroon insurance market. Today, our ambition is even more robust as we strive to enter the corporate sector and enhance our market standing.'

The company's leadership plans to leverage the Solutions Corpo range to increase WAVC's revenue and market share to achieve this objective. According to Driss Didi El Houari, Wafa Vie Cameroon generated a turnover of CFA6.2 billion in 2022, controlling 7.15% of the market through individual insurance. This segment represents 43% of the life insurance market in Cameroon, and 'WAVC's market share in this segment now rises to 16.3%.

'With the launch of Solutions Corpo, WAVC will address the remaining 57% of the market, generated from collective insurance, which it currently does not cover. This will allow us to claim our natural share,' said Driss Didi El Houari. He explains that the work, initiated with the launch of Solutions Corpo, 'will continue over the next 2 to 3 years to establish our brand in this market, as we have already done in the individual insurance market, especially in bancassurance.'

The Solutions Corpo range, pivotal for expanding market share in Cameroon, offers three solutions for business leaders: end-of-career compensation, enabling companies to spread charges related to employees' end-of-career according to current laws; group death coverage, protecting employees and their families in times of financial difficulties or unforeseen events; and collective retirement, contributing to the formation of a substantial capital payable upon the beneficiary's retirement.

According to data from the Cameroon Insurance Companies Association (ASAC), Allianz led the life insurance market in Cameroon in 2022, followed by Prudential Beneficial Life Insurance (Prubli) in the 2nd position, Activa in the 3rd position, Sunu in the 4th position, and WAVC in the 5th position, now aiming for the 3rd spot.