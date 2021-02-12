logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 February 2021 -
Finance

Cimencam partners with Société Générale Cameroon to facilitate payment in its distribution network

Cimencam partners with Société Générale Cameroon to facilitate payment in its distribution network
  • Comments   -   Friday, 12 February 2021 15:46

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 10, 2021, Cimenteries du Cameroun (Cimencam), a subsidiary of LafargeHocim Maroc, signed a partnership agreement with YUP (Société Générale's Mobile Money operator) with a view to integrating this payment into its cement distribution network. Thanks to that partnership, distributors, and users can now use YUP to pay for their orders placed through the company's application "MyCimencam".

"This agreement falls within the framework of our strategy aimed at developing digital tools that will make it easier to market products and simplify the customer's life through the dematerialization of payment methods," explains Cimencam's Managing Director, Benoit Galichet. According to internal sources, in 2020, LafargeHocilm Maroc generated about 63% of its turnover (i.e. about 15,000 orders) from sales received through the"MyCimencam", which has been operational since July 2019.

In the Cameroonian cement market, Cimencam is cornered by its immediate competitor Dangote Cement. In 2020, Dangote Cement had 39% of the market share, compared to nearly 40% for Cimencam. Less than two years after the launch of its activities in Cameroon in 2016, the cement plant of Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has even supplanted Lafarge group (now Lafarge-Holcim), which reigned monopolistically on the local cement market for 48 years.

This performance can be explained by the very rapid expansion of the Dangote Cement distribution network. Indeed, after a disagreement with Cameroonian transporters on the terms of the distribution of its cement soon after it launched operations in Cameroon, Dangote cement imported 200 new trucks to supply the market. Meanwhile, Cimencam was facing the whims of carriers who were becoming more demanding as far as compensation for their services is concerned.

S.A.

back to top

Cimencam partners with Société Générale Cameroon to facilitate payment in its distribution network

cimencam-partners-with-societe-generale-cameroon-to-facilitate-payment-in-its-distribution-network
On February 10, 2021, Cimenteries du Cameroun (Cimencam), a subsidiary of LafargeHocim Maroc, signed a partnership agreement with YUP (Société...

Cimencam partners with Société Générale Cameroon to facilitate payment in its distribution network

cimencam-partners-with-societe-generale-cameroon-to-facilitate-payment-in-its-distribution-network
On February 10, 2021, Cimenteries du Cameroun (Cimencam), a subsidiary of LafargeHocim Maroc, signed a partnership agreement with YUP (Société...

Cameroon: UN-Habitat offers XAF2 bln to fund the renovation o SIC’s houses  

cameroon-un-habitat-offers-xaf2-bln-to-fund-the-renovation-o-sic-s-houses
The properties owned by state-owned company Cameroon Real Estate Corporation (SIC) in Garoua, Cité Verte, Nlongkak, and Messa, will soon be...

Cameroon: 5,500 projects were funded in 2020, through the 3-year Special Youth program, President Paul Biya informs

cameroon-5-500-projects-were-funded-in-2020-through-the-3-year-special-youth-program-president-paul-biya-informs
During his traditional speech on the eve of the national youth day celebration, President Paul Biya presented the achievements of the three-year...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n96:January 2021

Cameroon moves to the industrial phase

Mathurin Kamdem, a determined patriot


Investir au Cameroun n106 Janvier 2021

Le Cameroun passe à la phase industrielle

Mathurin Kamdem, un patriote déterminé

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

CEMAC: Central bank BEAC to set terms and conditions to govern money transfer operators’ services

Cameroon: Financia Capital pioneers the use of mobile money services in an IPO operation

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Six consultants shortlisted for strategic environmental and social assessment of Cameroon’s transport sector

Cameroon: Armed groups transferred XAF160 bln illegally using cryptocurrencies in 2018, the national risk assessment report indicates

cameroon-launches-call-for-expression-of-interest-for-investors-interested-in-its-animal-by-products-processing-sector

Cameroon launches call for expression of interest for investors interested in its animal by-products processing sector

cameroon-sensitizes-economic-operators-on-the-opportunities-presented-by-the-afcfta

Cameroon sensitizes economic operators on the opportunities presented by the AfCFTA

camtel-judith-yah-sunday-ordered-to-cancel-the-last-irregular-appointments

Camtel: Judith Yah Sunday ordered to cancel the last “irregular” appointments

import-export-unauthorized-modifications-to-electronic-cargo-tracking-notes-are-now-prohibited-in-cameroon

Import-Export: Unauthorized modifications to Electronic Cargo Tracking Notes are now prohibited in Cameroon

gabon-starts-cemac-roadshow-with-cameroon-to-ensure-the-success-of-its-2021-fundraising-operations

Gabon starts CEMAC roadshow with Cameroon, to ensure the success of its 2021 fundraising operations

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon: Armed groups transferred XAF160 bln illegally using cryptocurrencies in 2018, the national risk assessment report indicates

Cameroon: Cocoa production rose during the 2017-2018 campaign despite unrest in the Southwest

next
prev