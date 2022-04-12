logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 April 2022 -
Finance

Beac tightens monetary policy, further reduces liquidity injections to banks

Beac tightens monetary policy, further reduces liquidity injections to banks
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 12 April 2022 12:54

(Business in Cameroon) - The Bank of Central African States (Beac) announced last April 5 that it has further reduced the volume of liquidity it makes available to banks within the Cemac region. Beac said the amount now stands at CFA160 billion, against CFA180 billion on March 29, 2022, and CFA250 billion in 2020 and 2021.

On April 11, 2022, the central bank also launched a long-term liquidity operation that aims to collect CFA50 billion from over-liquid banks. The results of this operation are still awaited. Financial experts believe that through this new step, Beac wants to tighten its restrictive monetary policy. At the end of its first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) session for 2022, last March 28, the bank raised two of its main policy rates (the Tender Interest Rate and the Marginal Lending Facility Rate).  This strategy is aimed at making liquidity more expensive for commercial banks, thus increasing the cost of bank credit. As a result, access to credit will be restricted, money creation within the region will drop and inflation will follow the same trend. Inflation in Cemac is forecast at 3.6% in 2022, up 2.6% YoY and above the 3% threshold allowed in the region.

BRM

back to top

Bond issue arrangers guarantee Cameroon CFA180.5 billion for 2022

bond-issue-arrangers-guarantee-cameroon-cfa180-5-billion-for-2022
Cameroon’s 6th bond issue on the Central African Stock Exchange (Bvmac) is going on a good note. To organize the transaction, the government launched on...

Beac tightens monetary policy, further reduces liquidity injections to banks

beac-tightens-monetary-policy-further-reduces-liquidity-injections-to-banks
The Bank of Central African States (Beac) announced last April 5 that it has further reduced the volume of liquidity it makes available to banks within...

Douala-Ndjamena corridor: 39 irregular checkpoints identified on the Cameroon side

douala-ndjamena-corridor-39-irregular-checkpoints-identified-on-the-cameroon-side
The Cameroonian Minister of Defense (Mindef), Joseph Beti Assomo, reported last week his services have identified several irregular checkpoints on the...

PHP reports higher banana exports in Q1 2022, despite a sluggish environment

php-reports-higher-banana-exports-in-q1-2022-despite-a-sluggish-environment
Banana exporters in Cameroon sold a total of 57,573 tons during the first three months of 2022. Compared to the 54,900 tons sold in the first quarter of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »