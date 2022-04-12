logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 April 2022 -
Finance

Bond issue arrangers guarantee Cameroon CFA180.5 billion for 2022

Bond issue arrangers guarantee Cameroon CFA180.5 billion for 2022
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 12 April 2022 14:53

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s 6th bond issue on the Central African Stock Exchange (Bvmac) is going on a good note. To organize the transaction, the government launched on March 25 a call for proposals, the result of which designated BGFI Bourse, Afriland Bourse & Investissement, Société Générale Capital Securities Central Africa, and Upline Securities Central Africa as co-arrangers. According to reliable sources, these four stock exchange companies, which stood out among the seven that subscribed to the government's call for proposals, have already guaranteed the State of Cameroon a total of CFA180.5, even before subscriptions are opened.

This means that of the CFA200 billion sought by the Cameroonian state, only 19.5 billion CFA francs remain to be raised. “For a 7-year maturity period, which is an innovation for Cameroon, the amount of the underwriting is a record,” said a source close to the matter.

Better still, we learn, the total amount of underwriting guaranteed by the seven arrangers who responded to the call for proposals was CFA220 billion (110% coverage rate), well above the amount initially sought. However, Cameroon had to meet the condition of at least 100 subscribers for any public offering. This forced the country to select only arrangers guaranteeing CFA180.5 billion, to open subscriptions to individuals and institutional investors, and gather at least 100 subscribers by the end of the operation. Moreover, according to our sources, all the offers selected have financial conditions close to the forecasts of the State of Cameroon.

This good scenario reflects a “triumphant” return of Cameroon to Bvmac after three years of absence. Indeed, Cameroon carried out five operations on the Douala Stock Exchange (DSX), which finally merged with the Bvmac, between 2010 and 2018. But since 2019, the country has been raising funds on the public securities market launched by Beac in 2011, where costs are more attractive with more flexibility.

This year, Cameroon plans to raise CFA200 billion on Bvmac and CFA150 billion on the Beac public securities market, whose lack of dynamism in the secondary market and the obligation to respect prudential ratios now limit the room for maneuver of banks operating as primary dealers (SVTs).

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Bond issue arrangers guarantee Cameroon CFA180.5 billion for 2022

bond-issue-arrangers-guarantee-cameroon-cfa180-5-billion-for-2022
Cameroon’s 6th bond issue on the Central African Stock Exchange (Bvmac) is going on a good note. To organize the transaction, the government launched on...

Beac tightens monetary policy, further reduces liquidity injections to banks

beac-tightens-monetary-policy-further-reduces-liquidity-injections-to-banks
The Bank of Central African States (Beac) announced last April 5 that it has further reduced the volume of liquidity it makes available to banks within...

Douala-Ndjamena corridor: 39 irregular checkpoints identified on the Cameroon side

douala-ndjamena-corridor-39-irregular-checkpoints-identified-on-the-cameroon-side
The Cameroonian Minister of Defense (Mindef), Joseph Beti Assomo, reported last week his services have identified several irregular checkpoints on the...

PHP reports higher banana exports in Q1 2022, despite a sluggish environment

php-reports-higher-banana-exports-in-q1-2022-despite-a-sluggish-environment
Banana exporters in Cameroon sold a total of 57,573 tons during the first three months of 2022. Compared to the 54,900 tons sold in the first quarter of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »