CEMAC: Member countries raised CFAF262.3 bln on the money market in March 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - CEMAC countries raised CFAF262.3 billion on the money market in March 2020, according to the monthly statistics bulletin published by the Bank of Central African States (Beac) -the issuing institution of the six CEMAC countries (Cameroon, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Chad and CAR).

The amount thus mobilized on the BEAC public securities market is up by CFAF94.3 billion, compared to the CFAF168 billion raised on the same market in February 2020.

The BEAC reveals that during the period under review, CFAF195.8 billion was raised via issuance of fungible Treasury bills (T-bills), compared to CFAF168 billion a month earlier. For T-bonds, CFAF66.5 billion was raised via its issuance during three operations while in February 2020, there were no T-bonds issuance.

