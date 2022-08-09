logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 August 2022 -
Finance

CEMAC: Bank loans slid by 5% in Q2 2021, despite the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions

CEMAC: Bank loans slid by 5% in Q2 2021, despite the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 13 July 2022 17:33

(Business in Cameroon) - The volume of bank loans in the Cemac region fell by 4.95% year-on-year during the second half of last year. This was a finding of the Bulletin of Statistics on Credit Costs and Conditions in the CEMAC recently published by the Bank of Central African States (Beac).

"The allocation of loans increased from CFA2,992.6 billion in the first half of 2021 to CFA3,270.6 billion in the second half of 2021, up 9.29%. On a year-on-year basis, however, the number of loans granted fell by 4.95% in H2 2021," said the Beac Governor.

Abbas Mahamat Tolli said this decline occurred at a time when "the macroeconomic context in the Cemac region, is (however) experiencing some improvement, given the loosening of the Covid-19 restrictions."

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: Beac forecasts brewing profit to fall in Q3 2022

cameroon-beac-forecasts-brewing-profit-to-fall-in-q3-2022
The Bank of Central African States Beac forecasts the brewing industry in Cameroon to experience a sharp decline in Q3 2022. In its bulletin, the...

Cameroon: Fuel subsidies could finally exceed CFA780 billion in 2022

cameroon-fuel-subsidies-could-finally-exceed-cfa780-billion-in-2022
The Cameroonian government announced it will approve CFA780 billion in fuel subsidy to keep pump prices unchanged in this harsh period marked by rising...

Cameroon: govt to organize promotion days for local products, in the coming months

cameroon-govt-to-organize-promotion-days-for-local-products-in-the-coming-months
Cameroonian Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, announced this week the upcoming organization of special days to promote local products. The...

Bvmac plans to increase capital, three years after the Cemac market unification

bvmac-plans-to-increase-capital-three-years-after-the-cemac-market-unification
The Cemac stock exchange, Bvmac, announced plans to increase its share capital currently at CFA6.8 billion. This decision comes three years after the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »