CEMAC: Bank loans slid by 5% in Q2 2021, despite the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions

(Business in Cameroon) - The volume of bank loans in the Cemac region fell by 4.95% year-on-year during the second half of last year. This was a finding of the Bulletin of Statistics on Credit Costs and Conditions in the CEMAC recently published by the Bank of Central African States (Beac).

"The allocation of loans increased from CFA2,992.6 billion in the first half of 2021 to CFA3,270.6 billion in the second half of 2021, up 9.29%. On a year-on-year basis, however, the number of loans granted fell by 4.95% in H2 2021," said the Beac Governor.

Abbas Mahamat Tolli said this decline occurred at a time when "the macroeconomic context in the Cemac region, is (however) experiencing some improvement, given the loosening of the Covid-19 restrictions."

BRM