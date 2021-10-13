mineral-water-producer-semc-posts-xaf729-mln-net-profit-for-h1-2021-after-net-losses-in-2020

(Business in Cameroon) - Société des Eaux minérales du Cameroun (SEMC), SABC group’s arm in the water segment in Cameroon, posts a XAF729 million net profit for the first half of 2021. The company disclosed the result in its recently published H1-2021 activity report. This profit represents an outstanding performance compared with the XAF65.7 million and XAF90.2 million net losses it recorded in H1 and H2-2020 respectively.

For SEMC, this performance was due to a 25% rise in its turnover during the semester under review (thanks to a 23% increase in sales volume) coupled with the reduced expenses, notably in the depreciation allowances (the lifecycle of some fixed assets ended on December 3, 2020).

In the competitive Cameroonian mineral water market where SEMC lost its leadership a few years ago, this increase in the company's net profit in the first half of 2021 should logically boost its value on the Central African Stock Exchange (BVMAC), where it is now listed since the merger between this sub-regional market and the Cameroonian market (Douala Stock Exchange).

BRM