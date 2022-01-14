logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 January 2022 -
Finance

Cameroon: Average interest rates on treasury bill issuances reach the lowest level since June 2019 in Dec 2021

Cameroon: Average interest rates on treasury bill issuances reach the lowest level since June 2019 in Dec 2021
  • Comments   -   Friday, 14 January 2022 14:31

(Business in Cameroon) - In December 2021, the average interest rate on treasury bills issued by Cameroon in the debt market of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) was 4.34%. According to data compiled by the BEAC, central bank of CEMAC countries, this is the lowest average interest rate agreed by investors for Cameroon’s bills since June 2019.  

It is 1.69% down from the average rates in June 2019 and 2.42% down compared to the average 6.76% interest rate investors accepted to buy Cameroon’s treasury bills in June 2020, just months after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the CEMAC zone. Between June and December 2021, the rate went down by 1.83%, going from 6.17% to 4.34%.

The reason for that improved situation is the solvency of the country, according to the Ministry of Finance. The officials of this ministry mention that from November 2011 when the BEAC debt market was launched to date, Cameroon has raised XAF2,998 billion of funds in that market without a single payment default. 

This adds credibility to Cameroon’s signature. It also continually attracts investors to the public securities the country issues,  despite tough competition from medium and long-term securities issued in the same market by Gabon and Congo.  In addition, it offers Cameroon tools to implement a prudential interest rate policy. 

BRM

back to top

Cameroon dedicates 287,562 hectares of forest management units to support operators affected by the Anglophone crisis

cameroon-dedicates-287-562-hectares-of-forest-management-units-to-support-operators-affected-by-the-anglophone-crisis
Minister of Forestry and Wildlife Jules Doret Ndongo recently published a call for tender for forest operators active in the country to submit bids for...

Cameroon: the Presidency instructs measures to boost local beef supply

cameroon-the-presidency-instructs-measures-to-boost-local-beef-supply
In Cameroon, measures are being suggested to avoid the recurrence of the recent beef price rise experienced in local markets. Indeed, last January 6,...

Cameroon: Average interest rates on treasury bill issuances reach the lowest level since June 2019 in Dec 2021

cameroon-average-interest-rates-on-treasury-bill-issuances-reach-the-lowest-level-since-june-2019-in-dec-2021
In December 2021, the average interest rate on treasury bills issued by Cameroon in the debt market of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) was...

Cameroon: Personnel expenses captured 60% plus of operating subsidies in most state firms in 2020 (official)

cameroon-personnel-expenses-captured-60-plus-of-operating-subsidies-in-most-state-firms-in-2020-official
In 2020, personnel expenses captured more than 60% of the over XAF72 billion operating subsidies the state provided most public institutions with, a...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n106-107: December 2021-January 2022

Nine projects and innovations that demonstrate Cameroonians’ genius

This is how Gozem plans to revolutionize the transport sector in Cameroon


Investir au Cameroun n116-117: Decembre 2021-Janvier 2022

La preuve par 9 du génie camerounais

Comment Gozem veut révolutionner le transport urbain au Cameroun