Yaoundé - 14 January 2020 -
Finance

Cameroonian Martin Ché becomes UBA’s CEO in the CESA zone

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 14 January 2020 12:29

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian native Martin Ché, former CEO of UBA Cemac, has just been appointed Regional Chief Executive Officer of the Central, Eastern, and Southern Africa (CESA) Region.

This zone, official sources indicate, covers UBA’s subsidiaries in the Central, Eastern and Southern African countries. The zone includes 10 countries namely, Cameroon, Congo-Brazzaville, Gabon, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Mozambique.

 “I look forward to working with the various stakeholders in Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Gabon, Chad, DRC, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia and Mozambique in adding value and developing the UBA business in Africa,” said the new CEO who has once been General director of UBA Congo.

He is “an experienced banker with a proven track record. He is a business development professional with skills set in credit risk, financial risk, business relationship management, and banking operations. He holds an MBA in Banking and Finance from the School of Business of the University of Wales, Bangor, and has numerous leadership qualifications from IMD Business School, Lausanne. The new Regional CEO for the CESA Region comes in with 20 years experience in the banking sector,” UBA Plc indicates.

BRM

