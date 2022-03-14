CEMAC: Credit activity slowed down in H1-2021, despite post-Covid economic recovery (BEAC)

(Business in Cameroon) - In the CEMAC region, banks granted XAF3,057.6 billion loans to households and firms in the first semester of 2021. Compared to the XAF3,066.3 billion they granted to the same economic actors in the first half of 2020, this represents an about XAF10 billion year-on-year drop in loans granted. The figures are reported by the central bank BEAC in its recent report on the costs and conditions of credit in the CEMAC region in H1-2021.

Compared to the volume of loans granted by banks in H2-2020, the drop recorded is drastic, the report reveals. Comparatively, the semester-to-semester drop amounts to XAF760 billion, from XAF3,820.7 billion in H2-2020 to XAF3,057.6 billion in H1-2021.

"Despite the stimulus measures implemented by member countries, the central bank and the COBAC (Ed.note: Central African Banking Commission) to deal with the health crisis (Covid-19), credit activity is hardly picking up,” the BEAC commented.

The central bank informs that this slow credit activity comes in a context marked by economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, according to the central bank, during the period under review, the composite index of economic activities rose by 8% against a 5.9% drop a year earlier. This means that banks granted more credit to CEMAC economies when Covid-19 was causing economic slowdown than they did when economies were recovering after the ravages of the said pandemic.

The central bank provides no reason to explain such discrepancy but one banker gave a seemingly logical explanation. “Despite the economic slowdown caused during the pandemic, the suppliers of health appliances and equipment to be used in the framework of the response plan requested more support from banks. This may explain why more loans were granted by banks in 2020,” he said.

BRM