CEMAC: BDEAC 5.60% Net 2021-2028 starts trading on the BVMAC

(Business in Cameroon) - The Central African Securities Exchange (BVMAC) organized on March 11, 2022, in Douala, the ceremony marking the listing of the Development Bank of Central African States (BDEAC)’s 2021-2028 bond on the exchange.

With that listing, investors who hold those securities issued in late 2021, can exchange them for liquidity on the regional stock exchange.

"Stock exchanges are the best instrument of transparency. We want our securities to be listed to ensure their credibility," explained Mr. Marcel ONDELE, Vice President of the BDEAC.

This is the second BDEAC bond listed on the regional stock exchange after the 2020-2027 bond. This new listing boosts the BVMAC bond compartment, which now has a total of eleven securities.

The new bond listed was issued on November 15, 2021. Baptized "BDEAC 5.60% Net 2021-2028", it helped the BDEAC raise XAF100 billion in the framework of the second phase of its XAF300 billion 2020-2022 financing plan approved by the general assembly in 2020.

According to BDEAC officials, the new operation brought to XAF200 billion the volume of funds the financial institution raised on the BVMAC. It was aimed at consolidating the development bank’s capacity to support integrating projects and economic recovery by increasing financing to the private sector.

