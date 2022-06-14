logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 June 2022 -
Finance

Cameroonian SMEs still awaiting the BADEA loan, more than a year after announcement

Cameroonian SMEs still awaiting the BADEA loan, more than a year after announcement
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 14 June 2022 03:30

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government announced in March 2021 that it has requested a loan of $18.9 million (about CFA12.3 billion at the current value of the US dollar) from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA). These resources were intended to support Cameroonian small and medium-sized enterprises affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, more than a year after this announcement, the loan is still not available.

We learned that it was only on June 10, 2022, that the President of the Republic, Paul Biya, signed the decree empowering the Minister of Economy to reach the financing deal with the bank. The loan will be disbursed under a partnership between Badea and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) through a joint Arab-African Trade Bridges program that aims to help African countries fight against Covid-19. In March 2021, this partnership facilitated the release of $100 million (CFA54.8 billion) by Badea to support 44 African countries, including Cameroon.

The National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported in a survey that due to insufficient production inputs during the pandemic, 35.1% of local companies had to cancel customer orders in 2021. These cancellations, which mainly affect SMEs (38.1%) and industrial production units (38.9%), represent an average of 47.1% of the monthly sales of the companies over the period, INS said.

"Nearly eight in 10 companies report a decline in sales levels in 2021 during the 30 days before the survey (which was conducted in July 2021, ed)," the document states.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroonian SMEs still awaiting the BADEA loan, more than a year after announcement

cameroonian-smes-still-awaiting-the-badea-loan-more-than-a-year-after-announcement
The Cameroonian government announced in March 2021 that it has requested a loan of $18.9 million (about CFA12.3 billion at the current value of the...

Five die in a landslide at an artisanal mine in Belita, East region

five-die-in-a-landslide-at-an-artisanal-mine-in-belita-east-region
Five people were found dead on June 9 at an artisanal gold mine in Belita, Kadey department, East region. Cameroon Tribune reported that the tragedy...

BDEAC closes FY2021 with a net profit down 11.2% YoY

bdeac-closes-fy2021-with-a-net-profit-down-11-2-yoy
The Development Bank of Central African States (BDEAC) ended the FY2021 with a net profit of CFA8.7 billion. Compared to a year before, when the Covid-19...

Cameroon: Ministry of Commerce organizes promotional sales of FMCGs to fight inflation

cameroon-ministry-of-commerce-organizes-promotional-sales-of-fmcgs-to-fight-inflation
The Mfoundi departmental delegation of the Ministry of Commerce announces the promotional sales of consumer products such as vegetable oils, rice, soap,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »