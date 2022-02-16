logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 February 2022 -
Finance

CEMAC: With XAF241.5 bln under management, Harvest Asset Management eyes diaspora savings

CEMAC: With XAF241.5 bln under management, Harvest Asset Management eyes diaspora savings
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 15 February 2022 12:54

(Business in Cameroon) - The portfolio under management at Harvest Asset Management, an asset management firm operating in the CEMAC zone, rose 250% year on year to XAF241.5 billion at end -021, official sources reveal. 

"To date, we have the widest range of investment products in the CEMAC financial market (...) With five mutual funds, including four capital guaranteed funds, we can meet the needs of a variety of clients eager for transparency in the management of their savings (...) Our development is also driven by the growing confidence in discretionary management, which accounts for 40% of our total assets," says Marc Kamgaing (photo), CEO of Harvest Asset Management. 

According to the CEO, those figures prove performances that are way beyond the target set in the firm’s 2017-2022 strategic plan. For him, this is a satisfactory result but the highest satisfaction comes from actively contributing to financing CEMAC economies thanks to local savings. 

Harvest Asset Management is approved by COSUMAF, the sub-regional financial market regulator. It is the leading asset manager in the CEMAC region and currently, it mainly operates in Gabon and Cameroon. For its CEO, the next step for the firm is to extend operations to other CEMAC countries and capture diaspora savings. 

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: 2000 illegal tax receipts are circulating, Finance Minister warns

cameroon-2000-illegal-tax-receipts-are-circulating-finance-minister-warns
In Cameroon, 2,000 illegal tax receipts are currently circulating in the tax system, according to a release signed by Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze...

Cameroon: ENEO announces resumption of targeted blackouts in the Northern regions

cameroon-eneo-announces-resumption-of-targeted-blackouts-in-the-northern-regions
Electric utility ENEO Cameroon announced the resumption of targeted blackouts in the Northern regions (Adamaoua, the North, and the Far-North). According...

CEMAC: With XAF241.5 bln under management, Harvest Asset Management eyes diaspora savings

cemac-with-xaf241-5-bln-under-management-harvest-asset-management-eyes-diaspora-savings
The portfolio under management at Harvest Asset Management, an asset management firm operating in the CEMAC zone, rose 250% year on year to XAF241.5...

Cameroon issues second 10-year bonds in BEAC securities market’s history

cameroon-issues-second-10-year-bonds-in-beac-securities-market-s-history
Cameroon issued 10-year treasury bonds on the BEAC public securities market on February 14, 2022. According to the BEAC, those bonds backed by a 5%...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n108: February 2022

Palm oil Cameroon Pushes Towards Self-sufficiency

Taxing telecoms, A True Conundrum for African Countries


Investir au Cameroun n118: Février 2022

Huile de palme Cap sur l’auto-suffisance

Taxer les télécoms, le dilemme des Etats africains