CEMAC: With XAF241.5 bln under management, Harvest Asset Management eyes diaspora savings

(Business in Cameroon) - The portfolio under management at Harvest Asset Management, an asset management firm operating in the CEMAC zone, rose 250% year on year to XAF241.5 billion at end -021, official sources reveal.

"To date, we have the widest range of investment products in the CEMAC financial market (...) With five mutual funds, including four capital guaranteed funds, we can meet the needs of a variety of clients eager for transparency in the management of their savings (...) Our development is also driven by the growing confidence in discretionary management, which accounts for 40% of our total assets," says Marc Kamgaing (photo), CEO of Harvest Asset Management.

According to the CEO, those figures prove performances that are way beyond the target set in the firm’s 2017-2022 strategic plan. For him, this is a satisfactory result but the highest satisfaction comes from actively contributing to financing CEMAC economies thanks to local savings.

Harvest Asset Management is approved by COSUMAF, the sub-regional financial market regulator. It is the leading asset manager in the CEMAC region and currently, it mainly operates in Gabon and Cameroon. For its CEO, the next step for the firm is to extend operations to other CEMAC countries and capture diaspora savings.

BRM