CEMAC: Cameroon captured 58.16% of overall bank loans in H1-2021 (BEAC)

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon captured over 50% of overall loans banks granted to firms and individuals in the first half of 2021 in the CEMAC region. Specifically, " Cameroon captured 58.16% of the overall loans granted [Ed.note: in Q2-2020, it was 45.78%] followed by Gabon (18.82%) and Congo (10.80%). Chad, Equatorial Guinea and the Central African Republic completed the list with 7.94%, 3.22% and 1.05% respectively," indicated the central bank BEAC in its recent report on the costs and conditions of credit in the CEMAC region in H1-2021.

The data shows that Cameroonian economic operators captured thrice more bank loans than their Gabonese counterparts, ranked second during the period under review. Compared to Congolese operators, it is five times more. It is also 60 times more than the volume captured by the operators in the Central African Republic, which has been the smallest player in the market during the period under review.

40% of the industrial fabric

During the same period, Cameroon was also the leader of the CEMAC economy. According to FAO data, the country is the breadbasket in CEMAC by accounting for 52% of the agricultural production. In 2017, its agricultural exports accounted for 88% of the overall agricultural products exported by CEMAC, the UN agency adds.

Cameroon also has the most diversified economy while its community neighbors largely depend on oil exports (Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, and Chad). Cameroon alone officially houses about 40% of the CEMAC industrial fabric.

The country also has the most extensive bank and microfinance network, which offers more credit opportunities. In addition, according to a 2020 report by banking regulator COBAC (2020), eight of the ten largest banks in the CEMAC are located in Cameroon.

Brice R. Mbodiam