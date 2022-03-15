logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 March 2022 -
Finance

Money transfer: Wafacash targets African diaspora in Europe

Money transfer: Wafacash targets African diaspora in Europe
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 15 March 2022 17:11

(Business in Cameroon) - A few weeks ago, Kawarizmi, a French start-up specializing in digital advertising, was deploying a large-scale communication campaign on social media and other digital communication avenues in preparation for the launch of the activities of money transfer operator Wafacash on the European continent.

Officially, that campaign is targeted at the Cameroonian, Moroccan, Senegalese, Malian and Ivorian diaspora established in France, Belgium, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands. It aims to present the transfer services offered by Wafacash, a subsidiary of Moroccan group Attijariwafa Bank specializing in retail financial services.

 "We are happy to get the support of a start-up for the launch of Wafacash in Europe.  We needed a smart, professional, connected, and above all flexible team. Kawarizmi is the ideal partner to ensure a successful launch campaign. It's a great adventure that begins beyond the Moroccan borders with the services to the African diaspora in Europe," says Hihi Guillouli Kenza, head of Wafacash external communication and PR. 

Through its ad, Wafacash (which was incorporated in Cameroon in September 2015 under the brand name Wafacash Central Africa) plans to capitalize on the remittances sent by the targetted diaspora every year.  

According to a study titled "Assessment of Development Finance in Cameroon," funded by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the Cameroonian diaspora sent US$316 million (about XAF185 billion) of remittances home in 2017. That amount earned money transfer firms significant commission fees.

BRM

back to top

Money transfer: Wafacash targets African diaspora in Europe

money-transfer-wafacash-targets-african-diaspora-in-europe
A few weeks ago, Kawarizmi, a French start-up specializing in digital advertising, was deploying a large-scale communication campaign on social media and...

Cameroon: IMF advises a UBC-NFC Bank divestment plan in the “near term”

cameroon-imf-advises-a-ubc-nfc-bank-divestment-plan-in-the-near-term
In its recent Country Report No. 22/75, the IMF discussed the situation of UBC and NFC Bank, two private banks that were recently recapitalized by the...

Cameroon commits to strengthening CONAC’s independence and intervention powers (IMF)

cameroon-commits-to-strengthening-conac-s-independence-and-intervention-powers-imf
Cameroonian authorities have made a number of commitments to up the fight against corruption, the IMF reports in its Country Report No. 22/75.  “At...

CEMAC: Cameroon captured 58.16% of overall bank loans in H1-2021 (BEAC)

cemac-cameroon-captured-58-16-of-overall-bank-loans-in-h1-2021-beac
Cameroon captured over 50% of overall loans banks granted to firms and individuals in the first half of 2021 in the CEMAC region. Specifically, " Cameroon...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n109: March2022

Mines in Cameroon These mega-projects could insure economic emergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach goes over the recently-held international trade fair


Investir au Cameroun n119: Mars 2022

Potentiel minier camerounais Ces méga-projets qui pourraient assurer l’émergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach fait le bilan