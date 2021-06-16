logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 June 2021 -
Finance

CEMAC: Cameroonian investors contribute XAF54.5 bln (28.9%) to Gabon’s new 2021-2016 bond issue

CEMAC: Cameroonian investors contribute XAF54.5 bln (28.9%) to Gabon’s new 2021-2016 bond issue
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 15 June 2021 18:13

(Business in Cameroon) - At the end of its 2021-2026 bond issue operation (the sixth in the history of the country’s public finance), Gabon raised XAF188.8 billion against a XAF175 billion target, the closing report informs. Out of that amount, Cameroonian investors subscribed 28.9% (AF54.5 billion), we learn.

As for Gabonese investors, they subscribed 70.9% (XAF134 billion) of the overall subscriptions, against 0.11% (XAF200 million) for Congolese investors. This time, unlike most of the past fundraising operations, Cameroon is not the leading subscriber to the bond issue operation of this country. However, it did play a significant role since its investors largely contributed to the achievement of the financing target set by this neighboring country.

An analysis of the closing report shows that the operation was already concluded long before its launch because some Gabonese and Cameroonian financial institutions had already underwritten the bond. Specifically, eleven financial institutions underwrote XAF188.128 billion. They include five Cameroonian institutions (Commercial Bank Cameroun, Banque Atlantique, Afriland First Bank Africa Bright Securities and Financia Capital) which underwrote XAF75 billion worth of bonds during the operation. The remaining amount was underwritten by six Gabonese institutions.

The bond issue titled “EOG 6% Net 2021-2026” confirms the low interest the CEMAC population has for financial investments. Indeed, out of the over XAF188 billion raised by Gabon during the bond issue, individual investors contributed just XAF799.7 million (0.4%). Meanwhile, institutional investors contributed 99.6%. Specifically, banks contributed 90.48% and insurance companies 3.9%.

According to authorities, that 5-year bond issue, backed by a 6% interest rate will help the country pay its debt whose moratorium has already been validated, and fund its urgent projects.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

CEMAC: The BDEAC claims XAF118 bln support to economic operators in 2020

cemac-the-bdeac-claims-xaf118-bln-support-to-economic-operators-in-2020
Despite the coronavirus pandemic that caused a slowdown in economic activities in the world and the CEMAC region in 2020, the Development Bank of Central...

CEMAC: Cameroonian investors contribute XAF54.5 bln (28.9%) to Gabon’s new 2021-2016 bond issue

cemac-cameroonian-investors-contribute-xaf54-5-bln-28-9-to-gabon-s-new-2021-2016-bond-issue
At the end of its 2021-2026 bond issue operation (the sixth in the history of the country’s public finance), Gabon raised XAF188.8 billion against a...

A new batch of 55 young Cameroonians enters CAMRAIL’s training-recruitment program

a-new-batch-of-55-young-cameroonians-enters-camrail-s-training-recruitment-program
On June 7, 2021, CAMRAIL officially welcomed a new batch of 55 young Cameroonians to whom it will offer training for railway occupations, a company...

Staff dismissal at SOSUCAM: Minister Grégoire Owona suggests negotiated departures

staff-dismissal-at-sosucam-minister-gregoire-owona-suggests-negotiated-departures
On June 11, 2021, Minister of Labour Grégoire Owona (photo) sent two letters to Alexandre Vilgrain, CEO of SOSUCAM, stating his recommendations for the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n100: May 2021

These Cameroonian startups raise billions

Agro-industry and land rights


Investir au Cameroun n110: Mai 2021

Ces start-ups camerounaises qui lèvent des milliards

Agro-industrie et droits fonciers

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

French chocolate makers keep the price of excellence cocoa at XAF1,640 per kg for the 2021-2022 campaign

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Almost all of Cameroon’s official diamond production is exported to The UAE and Belgium, BEAC data show

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Cameroon suspends a mining license in the East after the May 30, 2021, deadly incident in Kambélé

commercial-bank-cameroon-government-will-sell-most-of-its-shares-to-a-strategic-partner-and-retail-investors-dg-leandre-djummo-says

Commercial Bank-Cameroon: Government will sell most of its shares to a strategic partner and retail investors, DG Léandre Djummo says

the-new-economic-program-could-fetch-xaf375-bln-budget-support-for-cameroon

The new economic program could fetch XAF375 bln budget support for Cameroon

tunisian-firm-simac-selected-for-the-development-of-sigipes-ii-after-the-audit-conseil-cbl-consulting-episode

Tunisian firm SIMAC selected for the development of SIGIPES II, after the Audit Conseil-CBL Consulting episode

cemac-employers-grouping-unipace-requests-a-6-month-grace-period-for-the-implenemnetation-of-the-new-foreign-exchange-regulation

CEMAC: Employers' grouping UNIPACE requests a 6-month grace period for the implenemnetation of the new foreign exchange regulation

anglophone-regions-reconstruction-plan-gicam-pledges-xaf1-2-bln-support-but-issues-conditions

Anglophone regions’ reconstruction plan: GICAM pledges XAF1.2 bln support but issues conditions

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

French chocolate makers keep the price of excellence cocoa at XAF1,640 per kg for the 2021-2022 campaign

Cameroon lost close to XAF15 bln to overcharges in Covid-19 test kits purchase, the supreme state audit claim

next
prev