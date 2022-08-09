logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 August 2022 -
Cameroon to repay CFA287.6bn (+20%) in public debt interest in 2023

  • Comments   -   Friday, 15 July 2022 13:46

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government will repay CFA287.6 billion in public debt interest in 2023. The amount is up CFA48 billion, or 20.03%, compared to that in 2022, according to the mid-term economic and budgetary programming document (2023-2025).

“The higher interest volume is the result of the increase in domestic debt. But also in 2023, the government will start repaying the CFA16.9 billion of interests on statutory advances owed to the BEAC, the volume of which stands at CFA577.9 billion to date,” the document said.

As of March 31, 2022, the outstanding debt of the Cameroonian public sector amounted to CFA11,456 billion, or 45% of GDP, according to figures reported by the Autonomous Depreciation Fund (CAA). This volume is up 7.4% YoY and is made up of 92.5% direct central government debt and 7.4% public enterprise debt.

BRM

