CEMAC: Exchange market BVMAC announces the creation of a stock academy in Douala

(Business in Cameroon) - Douala, the economic capital of Cameroon and host town of the Central African Stock Exchange (BVMAC), could soon host a stock trading academy. This was announced, on October 12, 2021, in Douala, by Jean Claude Nbgwa, Managing director of the BVMAC, during the investors’ week, an event dedicated to financial literacy.

“We are planning to create a stock trading academy at the BVMAC. At the academy, we will teach the public how exchange markets work and how they can protect themselves against manipulations,” the executive said adding that the academy could help the public monitor evolution of assets they have invested in.

“The academy will be our priority in the coming months. It will be established in Douala where the public will be invited to get training,” Jean Claude Nbgwa stressed.

This announcement is made in a context marked by poor stock culture in the CEMAC market. Barely five companies are listed in a subregion that has over 54 million residents.

Sylvain Andzongo