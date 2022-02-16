logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 February 2022 -
CEMAC: average interest rates for Cameroon’s T-bills was 2.94% in Jan 2022, thrice less than the regional average

(Business in Cameroon) - In January 2022, the Cameroonian Treasury issued only fungible treasury bills on the central bank BEAC’s public securities market. According to data published by the central bank, the average interest rate paid to investors for such types of securities in the market was 6.49% during the period.  

However, for Cameroon’s treasury bills, investors were contented with just a 2.94% average interest rate in January 2022. This demonstrates that investors have more confidence in Cameroon’s public securities than they have in those issued by other CEMAC countries.  

During the same period, the average interest rate for similar securities issued by Equatorial Guinea was 8.63%, the highest in the CEMAC zone. Chad followed suit with 6.86%, Gabon with 6.67%, and the Republic of Congo with 6.52%.  

As far as fungible Treasury bonds are concerned, during the period, only Gabon and the Republic of Congo issued them in the CEMAC zone. The average interest rates demanded by investors for those securities was close to 10%, showing their cautiousness towards those countries. 

Let’s note that treasury bills are short-term securities issued by countries to raise funds for short-term cash needs. Treasury bonds on the other hand are long-term securities issued to raise funds for infrastructure projects. Their maturity period ranges between two and ten years.  

BRM

