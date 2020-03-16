beac-seeks-firm-to-elaborate-the-2020-2025-business-plan-for-the-bvmac

(Business in Cameroon) - The Bank of Central African States (BEAC) recently launched a bid solicitation to recruit a firm that will elaborate on the 2020-2025 business plan for the CEMAC Unified stock exchange (BVMAC).

The Central Bank explains that this business plan will aim to restructure the BVMAC and support its optimal start. According to the general management of the BVMAC, the wish is "to have a document written according to professional standards allowing to formalize the vision, the trajectory and the development itinerary of this market undertaking in an unprepared and highly competitive environment."

Moreover, the call for tenders indicates, despite the successful unification of the various stock exchanges operating within the CEMAC region (DSX and BVMAC in particular), there are still problems. For instance, there is low activity on both the primary and secondary markets, with only 4 companies and 11 bonds listed as of December 2019. The operating processes are also cumbersome and inefficient and there is a lack of financial culture and skills, low levels of long-term financing as well as legal and regulatory barriers to market development (free movement of capital, taxation, pricing). Also, some issuers have little or no awareness of the opportunities provided by the financial market. This is the situation the business plan will try to remedy.

The BEAC invites consultants interested in the tender process to present documentation, references of similar services, experience in comparable assignments and availability of qualified personnel to prove their capacity of being qualified to provide the said service. Consultants must demonstrate knowledge and a 10-year experience in the elaboration of business and development plans and a good knowledge of the stock exchanges and financial markets’ structure. The deadline for applications is March 26, 2020.

The first phase of CEMAC financial markets’ unification process was devoted to the physical and institutional merger of the existing entities in this economic area. After the merger, a new structure was created. The single regulator (Cosumaf) is based in Libreville, the single stock exchange resulting from the merger of the two existing stock exchanges (BVMAC and DSX) is based in Douala, and the BEAC is temporarily the single central custodian.

