Yaoundé - 16 March 2022 -
Finance

CEMAC: Individuals received more credits than SMEs in H1-2021 (BEAC)

CEMAC: Individuals received more credits than SMEs in H1-2021 (BEAC)
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 16 March 2022 15:59

(Business in Cameroon) - Firms captured 75.69% of the bank loans granted in the CEMAC region in the first half of 2021, the central bank BEAC reveals in its recent report on credit cost and conditions. 

"Large firms remained the main beneficiaries of bank loans with 58.52% of the overall volume," the report informs. As usual, SMEs captured the lowest volume during the period. According to the central bank report, they captured just 17.17% of the overall loans granted by banks during that period. 

Central bank data shows that with 17.82% of the overall loans granted, individuals received more bank loans than SMEs during the period under review. As far as other legal entities are concerned, they received 5.18% of the overall loans granted against 1.32% for public administrations and decentralized communities. 

Let’s note that year-over-year, the overall volume of credit granted in the CEMAC region dropped by XAF10 billion despite the resumption of economic activities. 

BRM

