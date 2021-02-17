Cameroon: African Guarantee Fund signs XAF5 bln credit line guarantee to boost Afriland First Bank’s credit to local SMEs

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 16th, in Nairobi, Kenya, the African Guarantee Fund-AGF (a fund aimed at unlocking the potential of African SMEs), signed an agreement to grant a XAF5 billion credit line to allow Cameroonian banker Afriland First Bank to support SMEs, women's entrepreneurship and the green economy in Cameroon.

According to Alphonse Nafack (Managing Director of Afriland First Bank) and Jules Ngankam (CEO of AGF) thanks to the credit line, Afriland First Bank will provide more loans to SMEs and SMIs, as well as promote the development of green entrepreneurship and women's leadership in the Cameroonian business community.

"Banks across the continent urgently need risk hedging instruments to support their SME lending activities. This agreement confirms our commitment to Cameroonian SMEs alongside Afriland First Bank, a leading institution in the Cameroonian banking sector," said Jules Ngankam.