logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 March 2023 -
Finance

Cameroon seeks CFA450bn on the regional market in 2023

Cameroon seeks CFA450bn on the regional market in 2023
  • Comments   -   Friday, 17 February 2023 14:39

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s government plans to raise a total of CFA450 billion through securities issues this year. As part of this plan, the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motazé (pictured), met Thursday with investors to urge them to participate in the fundraising, especially since the country has recently increased its interest rates on the Beac public securities market.

Since December 2022, fungible Treasury bills (BTAs) issued by the Cameroonian government have carried an interest rate of 4.11%, compared to a maximum of 3% previously. This is the highest interest rate offered by Cameroon on this market for many years. The country had to revise its offers upward mainly because of the high demand for financing on the market. For example, while it was only CFA3,282 billion in 2021, the outstanding Treasury securities issued by CEMAC States reached CFA5,302.4 billion at the end of December 2022, up by more than CFA2,000 billion in one year (+61%).

Attractive interest rate policy

A market connoisseur explained that the practice of attractive interest rates by some CEMAC countries that do not always have a good credit rating on the market, coupled with the desire by primary dealers (SVTs) to make profits, has, over the years, led to an increase in interest rates. This is in addition to the sluggishness of the secondary market, which is reflected in the excessive concentration of government securities in banks' portfolios (81% at the end of 2022); and the need for the SVT banks to comply with the prudential ratios imposed by the banking regulator (Cobac) to limit risks. According to market players, these two realities have reduced the room for maneuver of market intermediaries, making it increasingly difficult for governments to mobilize resources.

To dodge this difficulty, Cameroon has adopted a hybrid strategy since 2022, carrying out fundraising operations both on the Beac public securities market and the regional market (Bvmac). Before this strategy was adopted, the government was more focused on the secondary market, which is considered less expensive and very flexible.

This year, Cameroon intends to raise CFA250 billion on the Beac market, and CFA200 billion on the Bvmac, we learned. However, given the current situation regarding public securities, “nothing is certain,” an authorized source said. Hence the importance of the meeting yesterday between the Minister of Finance and investors.

Brice R. Mbodiam 

back to top

A CFA65bn Fund is under consideration to preserve the Congo basin

a-cfa65bn-fund-is-under-consideration-to-preserve-the-congo-basin
The Congo basin will soon benefit from a €100 million (about CFA65.5 billion) fund to roll out preservation actions. The decision was announced this...

Cameroon requests Europe’s help to resume tourism in the Far-North

cameroon-requests-europe-s-help-to-resume-tourism-in-the-far-north
After the Boko Haram episodes that brought fear in the Far North and caused tourism activities to be suspended in the region, Governor Midjiyawa Bakari is...

Cameroon to raise CFA35bn on the Beac public securities market this month

cameroon-to-raise-cfa35bn-on-the-beac-public-securities-market-this-month
Cameroon is launching a plan to raise CFA35 billion on the Beac public securities market this month. Information from the Finance department revealed that...

Feicom approves CFA9.3bn local development fund

feicom-approves-cfa9-3bn-local-development-fund
The Special Fund for Equipment and Inter-municipal Intervention (Feicom) announced the deployment of a CFA9.3 billion fund to boost local development in...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »