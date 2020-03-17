cameroon-to-return-on-the-beac-s-debt-market-on-march-18-to-raise-xaf10-bln

(Business in Cameroon) - Tomorrow March 18, the Cameroonian public treasury will try to raise XAF10 billion on the BEAC’s debt market, official sources reveal.

The securities to be issued for this operation are 52-week fungible Treasury bills (BTAs), with interest deducted in advance.

Investors can subscribe to the operation via the 19 banks Cameroon approved as its primary dealers for operations in the CEMAC region.

According to the provisional timetable of Cameroon’s fundraising operations on the BEAC’s debt market, the country plans to raise XAF305 billion during Q1, 2020.

BRM