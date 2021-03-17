logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 March 2021 -
Finance

Alios Finance Cameroon releases XAF521 million to amortize its Alios 5.75% Net 2018-2023" bond

Alios Finance Cameroon releases XAF521 million to amortize its Alios 5.75% Net 2018-2023" bond
  Wednesday, 17 March 2021 15:12

(Business in Cameroon) - Alios Finance Cameroon will release XAF521 million to repay part (XAF444.4 million) of the "Alios 5.75% Net 2018-2023" bond plus XAF76.6 million as interest on March 19, 2021.

The information was revealed in a statement signed on March 15, 2021, by the Director-General of the Central African Securities Exchange (Bvmac), Jean Claude Ngbwa.

"The gross coupon to be received per bond amounts to XAF651.38 (XAF555.55 for the amortization of the principal and 95.83 as interest). Investors can start collecting them on Monday, March 22, 2021, at brokerage firms," Jean Claude Ngbwa informs inviting the public and market participants to contact the BVMAC for more information.  

Let’s note that in 2020, Alios Finance released over XAF1 billion for amortization and interests on its Alios 5.75% Net 2018-2023" bond issue. On June 22, 2020, the firm released over XAF539 million, representing XAF444 million for the amortization of the principal and about XAF95 million for the interest. That same year, on December 19, it released about XAF445 million for amortization and interest for that security it issued on the Douala stock exchange that merged with the then BVMAC based in Gabon.  

Joseph Roland Djotié

