logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 May 2023 -
Finance

Beac increases weekly withdrawal operations to CFA100 billion

Beac increases weekly withdrawal operations to CFA100 billion
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 17 May 2023 17:14

(Business in Cameroon) - The Bank of Central African States increased its weekly withdrawal operations to CFA100 billion, according to a statement made public yesterday May 16.

The monetary institute has specified that only "credit institutions authorized as primary dealers on the monetary market” are eligible for this 7-day offer with a remuneration rate of 0.75%. Usually, the central bank's withdrawal operations involve an amount of CFA70 billion, but Beac has increased the volume to comply with the tightening of its monetary policy, which began in December 2021.

After raising its key rates four times, the bank decided on February 21 to suspend its weekly liquidity injection operations. The objective is to fight inflation, which is expected to reach 6.4% this year, more than double the 3% threshold tolerated within the Cemac region.

back to top

Cameroon: SRC auctions Siyam Siwé's assets to compensate the PAD

cameroon-src-auctions-siyam-siwe-s-assets-to-compensate-the-pad
The Cameroon Debt Recovery Company SRC announced it is holding an auction next May 25-26 in Yaoundé to sell some properties of Alphonse Siyam Siwé, former...

Cocoa farm gate prices went up despite heavy rains

cocoa-farm-gate-prices-went-up-despite-heavy-rains
The maximum price of a kg of cocoa in Cameroon’s production sites has reached CFA1,400 since May 17, 2023, compared to CFA1,300 previously. According to...

Beac increases weekly withdrawal operations to CFA100 billion

beac-increases-weekly-withdrawal-operations-to-cfa100-billion
The Bank of Central African States increased its weekly withdrawal operations to CFA100 billion, according to a statement made public yesterday May...

Import of thrift clothing dropped 16% yoy between January and October 2022

import-of-thrift-clothing-dropped-16-yoy-between-january-and-october-2022
According to the Ministry of the Economy's report, Cameroonian economic operators spent CFA23.6 billion on imported secondhand clothing during the first...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »