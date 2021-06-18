logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 June 2021 -
Finance

Cameroon heads back to the BEAC debt market to raise XAF50 bln through issuance of 6-year bonds

Cameroon heads back to the BEAC debt market to raise XAF50 bln through issuance of 6-year bonds
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 17 June 2021 15:14

(Business in Cameroon) - On June 16, 2021, after a 1-month break, Cameroon headed back to the Bank of Central African States (BEAC)’s public securities market to issue new long-term securities. For this new operation, the country expects to raise XAF50 billion by issuing 6-year bonds backed by a 6% interest rate on this market where its securities are really attractive.

This is the second time the government is issuing long-term security this quarter (Q2-2021). According to the provisional timetable of the country’s issuance operations published by the Ministry of Finance, this quarter, the country plans to raise XAF100 billion on this debt market. In Q1-2021, the country raised XAF126 billion on the BEAC debt market (XAF1 billion higher than planned) for its investment projects, according to public authorities.

The love story between Cameroon and the BEAC debt market started in 2019. That year, the country decided to start sourcing its long-term financing on this debt market. It was therefore shifting its long-term fund sourcing operations from the Central African Stock Exchange (BVMAC) deemed more costly. This decision proved to be a good one because nowadays, according to the General Directorate of the Budget, in the Sub-Saharan African region, Cameroon is the country that raises the cheapest loans.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon eyes local green gas production

cameroon-eyes-local-green-gas-production
On June 11, 2021, Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey and executives of the Australian firm Fortescue Future Industries Ltd signed a framework...

Cameroon heads back to the BEAC debt market to raise XAF50 bln through issuance of 6-year bonds

cameroon-heads-back-to-the-beac-debt-market-to-raise-xaf50-bln-through-issuance-of-6-year-bonds
On June 16, 2021, after a 1-month break, Cameroon headed back to the Bank of Central African States (BEAC)’s public securities market to issue new...

Decentralization: FEICOM presents its services to regional councils

decentralization-feicom-presents-its-services-to-regional-councils
Since June 14, 2021, the General Manager of FEICOM (Special Council Support Fund for Mutual Assistance) has been holding working sessions with the...

Ecobank partners with CAMPOST to bring banking services closer to the non-connected population

ecobank-partners-with-campost-to-bring-banking-services-closer-to-the-non-connected-population
On June 14, 2021, Cameroon Postal Services (CAMPOST) and Ecobank Cameroon signed a partnership agreement allowing access to banking services for the whole...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n100: May 2021

These Cameroonian startups raise billions

Agro-industry and land rights


Investir au Cameroun n110: Mai 2021

Ces start-ups camerounaises qui lèvent des milliards

Agro-industrie et droits fonciers

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon suspends a mining license in the East after the May 30, 2021, deadly incident in Kambélé

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

French chocolate makers keep the price of excellence cocoa at XAF1,640 per kg for the 2021-2022 campaign

cameroon-clandestine-money-exchangers-ordered-to-regularize-their-situation-or-face-the-wrath-of-the-law

Cameroon: Clandestine money exchangers ordered to regularize their situation or face the wrath of the law

cemac-employers-grouping-unipace-requests-a-6-month-grace-period-for-the-implenemnetation-of-the-new-foreign-exchange-regulation

CEMAC: Employers' grouping UNIPACE requests a 6-month grace period for the implenemnetation of the new foreign exchange regulation

cameroon-to-plant-1-250-cashew-seedlings-in-sanguere

Cameroon to plant 1,250 cashew seedlings in Sanguéré

cameroon-14-artisanal-miners-died-in-mining-fields-due-to-companies-negligence-in-the-east-in-jan-apr-2021-foder

Cameroon: 14 artisanal miners died in mining fields due to companies’ negligence in the East in Jan-Apr 2021 (FODER)

anglophone-regions-reconstruction-plan-gicam-pledges-xaf1-2-bln-support-but-issues-conditions

Anglophone regions’ reconstruction plan: GICAM pledges XAF1.2 bln support but issues conditions

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon lost close to XAF15 bln to overcharges in Covid-19 test kits purchase, the supreme state audit claim

French chocolate makers keep the price of excellence cocoa at XAF1,640 per kg for the 2021-2022 campaign

next
prev