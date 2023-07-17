alios-finance-cameroun-launches-cemac-s-second-multiple-rate-bond-issue

(Business in Cameroon) - From July 17 to August 16, subscription is open for the multiple-rate bonds issued by leasing company Alios Finance Cameroun. The operation, launched at the Douala-based regional exchange BVMAC, is the second multiple-rate bond in the CEMAC region following the operation carried out by the Cameroonian government in June 2023.

This operation, arranged by BGFIbourse, the brokerage arm of Gabonese banking group BGFI, aims to raise CFAF10 billion. To reach its fundraising target, the leasing company is issuing two types of bonds. The first is a 3-year security remunerated with a 6% interest rate. The second choice for investors is a 5-year security with a 6.5% rate.

It is worth noting that Alios Finance has raised its interest rates in response to market realities where liquidity is becoming scarce due to the austerity monetary policy implemented by the central bank (BEAC). For its 2021 issue, the company offered 5.4% coupon rate for its 4-year bonds but now, it is offering 6% for 3-year bonds.

This new issue aligns with its 2025 development strategy. The strategy provides for an enhancement of the competitiveness of the company’s financing offer while ensuring proper risk management and improving the quality of its portfolio to consolidate sectoral leadership. According to Alios, this requires mobilizing diverse, innovative, and tailored financing levers.

BRM