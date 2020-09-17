logoBC
Société Générale Securities Services extends its custodian offers to Cameroon
(Business in Cameroon) - Société Générale Securities Services (SGSS) recently announced that it has partnered with Société Générale Cameroun (SGC) to expand its custody/securities services in Africa.

“Société Générale Cameroun and SGSS now offer custodian services via the local platform. Connected to the Swift network, we aim to provide the best standards in terms of orders management and securities transactions. We also offer a dedicated issuers service to Cameroonian firms,” SGSS explains.  

The new platform will help Société Générale Cameroun (SGC) boost its offers to local and international institutional investors and expand the range of its services on the CEMAC market.

Also, SGSS is strengthening its footprint in Africa since it is already operating in Morocco, Tunisia, and the Waemu (from Côte d’Ivoire).

SGSS Cameroon currently safeguards XAF266 billion segmented into listed assets, unlisted bonds, money market securities, and dematerialized shares.

Sylvain Andzongo

