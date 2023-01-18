logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 January 2023 -
Finance

Beac market: Cameroon offered highest interest rate on Treasury bills in December 2022

Beac market: Cameroon offered highest interest rate on Treasury bills in December 2022
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 18 January 2023 02:54

(Business in Cameroon) - In December 2022, the Cameroonian government offered an interest rate of 4.11% on its fungible treasury bills (BTAs) on Beac’s public securities market. Compared to the usual 3%, this is the highest rate the country has offered on this market in many years, according to the latest Beac monthly stats report.

However, the report highlighted, although the country has raised the cost of its BTA operations over the period under review, Cameroon remains the Cemac country with the lowest debt on the market. Official data showed that the average cost of BTA transactions peaked at 6.16% on the market in December 2022, nearly 2% higher than the rate offered by Cameroon.

Chad and Congo posted interest rates close to 7% (6.84% and 6.5% respectively), compared with 5.62% for Gabon. These rates are also the highest for the countries. Beac says this fueled the overall increase in market costs at the end of 2022, following the strong demand for financing by governments.

BRM

back to top

Banana exports in Cameroon grew 8% YoY in 2022

banana-exports-in-cameroon-grew-8-yoy-in-2022
Last year, Cameroonian banana exporters shipped a total of 216,103 tons of fruits to the international market. Compared to the overall 198,634 tons...

Beac market: Cameroon offered highest interest rate on Treasury bills in December 2022

beac-market-cameroon-offered-highest-interest-rate-on-treasury-bills-in-december-2022
In December 2022, the Cameroonian government offered an interest rate of 4.11% on its fungible treasury bills (BTAs) on Beac’s public securities market....

Brewing activity in Cameroon seen down in Q1 2023

brewing-activity-in-cameroon-seen-down-in-q1-2023
The Brewing industry in Cameroon is forecasted to suffer a setback in the first quarter of 2023 after the upturn in Q4 2022. The reason, Beac said in...

Cameroon cuts diamond and gold export duties by 50% to control illegal exits

cameroon-cuts-diamond-and-gold-export-duties-by-50-to-control-illegal-exits
The Cameroonian government, in its 2023 Finance Act, announced it is cutting diamond and gold export duties by 50%. The fees will now be 5% of the FOB...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »